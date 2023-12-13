Persona 5 Tactica price crashes by 33% in killer Amazon deal

Lead the Phantom Thieves into revolution in Persona 5 Tactica, now 33% off for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Fans of the acclaimed Persona franchise can dive into a new standalone adventure featuring series favorites with Persona 5 Tactica, currently 33% off on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

Blending the hip style, emotive storytelling, and strategic combat Persona is known for, Tactica sees the fan-favorite Phantom Thieves embroiled in revolution against an oppressive regime inside a trippy alternate realm.

As in the core Persona entries, players will assemble a team of heroes, customize their abilities by harnessing the power of their inner selves manifested as mythic Personas, and build rapport through deepening social links.

The grid-based, turn-based battles require thoughtfully moving units around environments and exploiting enemy weaknesses. Between skirmishes, the story unfolds visually in novel style, with dialogue choices impacting relationships and unlocking new narrative threads.

Save more than 30% on Persona 5 Tactica

Nintendo

With a distinct setting, original characters, and another eclectic soundtrack, this fresh spin on Persona role-playing is more accessible than ever at 33% off.

So JRPG enthusiasts can dive into the colorful world of Persona for less than $40 as they guide unlikely heroes through uprising.

