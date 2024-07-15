Atlus has teamed up with Infinikey to release a set of Persona 5 Royal keycaps and PC gaming accessories. They’re looking as stylish as the RPG they’re based on.

Persona 5 is well into its 8th anniversary. Since its release, the Atlus RPG has had multiple spin-offs, including the upgraded Persona 5 Royal. There is also a China-only mobile game and a merchandising empire.

From cute Nendoroid figures to vinyl records, Persona 5 can be found on just about everything. So it should come as no surprise that the Phantom Thieves would one day adorn a line of PC accessories – like with the brand-new Infinikey Persona 5 Keyboard Collection.

Infinikey and Atlus have created a sleek gaming keyboard collection worthy of the RPG’s stylish reputation. The collection’s main draw is the 115 keycap set which features stunning PBT-dyed keys that replicate the game’s iconic red, black, and white color scheme.

The keycap set is compatible with both 60% and full-size ANSI layouts and is designed to fit Cherry MC, Gateon, Outemu, and other MX-style switches.

While the color scheme screams the Phantom Thieves enough as it is, the keycaps cleverly feature the same typeface used throughout the RPG. Better yet, Joker’s piercing eyes and other classic illustrations are featured on the spacebar and elsewhere.

The ‘PS5 Keycap Set’ can be pre-ordered now from the IFK storefront for $112 until August 12, 2024. However, if you’re desperate to drench your PC gaming setup in even more Persona 5 goodness, a desk mat is also up for grabs.

The ‘P5R deskmat’ features the art of each member of the Phantom Thieves, as seen during their all-out attacks in the game. The 28.6 x 15.6-inch mat features every one of the gang, even including Persona 5 Royal newcomer Kasumi Yoshizawa.

The high-thread microfiber 4mm thick desk mat can be pre-ordered on its own for $40, or as part of a bundle for $147.98 if you want the complete Persona 5 Royal look. The bundle includes the desk mat, keycap set, and a keychain featuring a single, pressable Persona 5 Royal-themed keyboard key.

The PS5 Keyboard Collection is ideal for Persona fans who want to give their keyboards a Persona 5 Royal makeover, or just want the perfect accessories to pair with playing the game on Steam. Each part of the PS5 Keyboard Collection isn’t expected to ship out until November 2024.