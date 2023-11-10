Critical Role announces Persona 5 Tactica one-shot featuring members of game’s cast

The popular D&D playshow Critical Role has announced an upcoming one-shot inspired by Persona 5 Tactica that will include voice actors from the new game.

Critical Role has announced that its next one-shot will be inspired by Persona 5 Tactica.

Sponsored by Persona developer Atlus, the “one of a kind” one-shot will be led by Critical Role regular Liam O’Brien with a group of players that includes members of the Persona 5 cast.

It will air on November 17, the same day Persona 5 Tactica releases.

Article continues after ad

Critical Role X Persona 5 Tactica one-shot features Matt Mercer, Robbie Daymond & more

The Persona-inspired one-shot will feature Robbie Daymond, Xanthe Huynh, Krystina Arielle, Jared Goldstein and regular Critical Role DM Matthew Mercer as players, with Liam O’Brien as the Game Master.

Article continues after ad

Daymond, Huynh, and Mercer have all been part of the Persona 5 cast since the original game, playing Akechi, Haru, and Yusuke, respectively. All are reprising their roles in Tactica and have been featured in other Persona 5 spinoffs.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

While Mercer is obviously a big part of Critical Role, fans will recognize Daymond from his appearances as genasi bard Dorian Storm in Exandria Unlimited and Campaign 3. He’s also appeared in other Critical Roel projects, most recently the first chapter of Candela Obscura.

Article continues after ad

O’Brien is also no stranger to the Persona franchise. He voiced Akihiko in the original Persona 3 and its spinoffs, including its Persona 4 crossovers. The announcement even features him dressed as his character, much to the delight of fans.

Article continues after ad

As for the rest of the cast, Krystina Arielle has appeared in other Critical Role specials, including last year’s “Elden Ring One-Shot: O Ye of Little Faith.” Huynh and Goldstein are both new to the show.

Article continues after ad

This is far from Critical Role’s first one-shot promoting a new game release. In addition to the aforementioned Elden Ring special, it has also aired one-shots based on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Mortal Kombat 1, and more.

Critical Role’s Persona 5 Tactica one-shot will air Friday, November 17 at 7pm PT on Twitch and YouTube.