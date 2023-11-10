The Phantom Thieves are returning in Persona 5 Tactica this November — but will the game be available on Xbox Game Pass? Here’s everything we know about whether the title will be on the streaming service.

The Persona franchise is home to some of the most beloved JRPGs of all time, and over the years the series has continued to expand with unique spin-offs including fighting games and dance-based titles.

Persona 5 Tactica is the latest spin-off to arrive, and it sees the return of the Phantom Thieves from Persona 5 as they face a whole new set of challenges that players will have to overcome in grid-based strategic battles. With the game releasing on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC, fans may be wondering if it will be available to play on Xbox Game Pass.

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about Persona 5 Tactica on Xbox Game Pass.

Atlus Persona 5 Tactica lets players step into the Phantom Thieves shoes once again.

Is Persona 5 Tactica coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Persona 5 Tactica is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

The spin-off will be a day one Game Pass launch so it will arrive on the service on November 17, 2023, and subscribers will be able to play it right away.

While the Persona series was originally exclusive to PlayStation, the latest 3 mainline games are now all available on Xbox consoles, and the upcoming Persona 3 remake, Persona 3 Reload, will also be arriving on Game Pass when it launches on February 2, 2024. This is great news for any Xbox and PC owners who had previously been interested in the franchise but unable to play any of its entries.

That’s everything you need to know about the latest Persona spin-off on Xbox Game Pass! For more Persona content, check out our coverage below:

