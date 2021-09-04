When is Path of Exile 2 coming out? Release date, beta, more

Path of Exile 2 will be the next iteration of Grinding Gear Games hit dungeon-crawler, but if you’re wondering when the game comes out along with everyone else, you’ve come to the right place.

The next iteration of PoE was announced at the publisher’s annual ExileCon all the way back in 2019. Since then, one of fans’ biggest questions has been when it will actually come out.

GGG has been fairly open with how development is going, and have even hinted at when we can expect the beta to arrive. Here’s everything we know about the Path of Exile 2 release date so far.

Path of Exile 2 trailer

So far in the previews we’ve had a look at the new character selection, in which your chosen hero is the only survivor of a mass public hanging – setting the tone that PoE is known for.

We also got a look at some of the new environments coming for PoE 2, including a stage that’s entirely on the top of a giant Mad Max-like vehicle.

The release of a second trailer (seen above) gave us even more of a look at the new world, the Vastiri Desert region, dungeons, and enemies as well, but still no hint at a full release date.

When is the Path of Exile 2 beta coming out?

Again, we don’t have an exact date just yet, but GGG has said on the official Path of Exile site that a beta could possibly begin as early as 2022. As we get closer and closer to the new year, it’s worth keeping an eye out for updates on the sequel to arrive.

One thing we do know about Path of Exile 2 is that it won’t replace the original campaign. Both the campaign that’s out right now and the sequel’s will continue in the same game client, with players being able to take characters and accounts — complete with any microtransactions — through either.

We’ll be sure to update this story as soon as we have more info on a release date for PoE 2, so be sure to check back soon, as it could be coming any day now.