Control 2: Developers & everything we know

A sequel to Remedy’s Control is coming, this time as a joint venture between Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games. Here’s everything we know so far about Control 2.

Control was a sci-fi action game from Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games in which a government agency investigated paranormal events. The game shared a lot of similarities with Remedy’s previous titles such as Alan Wake and Quantum Break but was very much its own entity.

A sequel was announced in June 2021, but in November 2022, Remedy and 505 Games revealed they had both signed an agreement to both co-develop and co-publish Control 2, which was formerly known as Codename Heron, as a sequel to the original game.

Contents

Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games Control has varied gameplay that lets players take advantage of supernatural abilities.

No, there is no release date for Control 2 as of yet.

In the 2022 blog post confirming the game is still coming, the joint developers revealed that the game is still in the “early days” of development.

What platforms will Control 2 be on?

There’s been no word on the platforms Control 2 will release on yet.

However, we suspect the game will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC as it seems likely to release in this generation of hardware.

The original was also released on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch (Cloud). Although as the game is still in the early stages of development, this makes a last-gen and Switch release less likely.

Gameplay and setting

Control revolves around the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), a secret U.S. government agency tasked with containing and studying phenomena that violate the laws of reality. The game is heavily inspired by stories from the SCP Foundation, which are community-led internet horror stories and creepypastas.

In the original game, some of the supernatural phenomena break loose and the player must work to contain them, taking advantage of the superpowers they develop as a result. The game is also set in the same universe as the survival horror game Alan Wake, which also sees normal people dealing with supernatural entities.

It’s unknown if the game will also connect to the Alan Wake sequel that’s also in development, but it’s still an exciting time to be a fan of this shared sci-fi horror universe.

So, that’s all we know about Control 2 so far. For more on the biggest upcoming releases, check out our pages on some of the most-anticipated games that have been announced:

