Diablo is coming to the tabletop with a board game and an RPG

Diablo is going from strength to strength after a massive showing at BlizzCon 2023. Now the famed video game franchise is making its move to the tabletop with a board game and an RPG.

Diablo has a storied history and with its current video game iteration Diablo 4 finally bringing fans around, things are looking good for the franchise. Season 2 of the ARPG has been an unqualified success and now Blizzard is looking to cement its future.

The announcement of Diablo 4’s first expansion Vessel of Hatred was just announced at Blizzcon 2023. It looks set to continue the story of the game by delving into the fate of Mephisto.

A new announcement reveals how players can expand the story of Diablo themselves. An official collaboration between Blizzard and Glass Cannon Unplugged is set to give fans an in-depth tabletop role-playing game and a board game, both using Diablo as a setting.

Glass Cannon has described the pair of products as “distinct yet interconnected physical incarnations of the iconic franchise”. Whether that means the Diablo board game and RPG will be able to work in tandem with one another is currently unknown.

There is a little more information on the Diablo 4 tabletop RPG though. Glass Cannon explained that they’re developing an entirely new system for the game rather than adopting an existing one.

Within the Diablo tabletop RPG, fans will be able to create unique characters and delve into the depths of Sanctuary’s dungeons. All while creating their own personalized narratives in the Diablo universe.

The game’s website featured a tantalizing piece of information regarding an “inner struggle” for players to do battle with. Morality systems aren’t new to role-playing games but it’ll be interesting to see what the conflict between angels and demons could add to that.

Activision Blizzard Just don’t put The Butcher on your random encounter tables…

Both products are still a while off so we’re sure more detailed information regarding them will come to light in the lead-up to their release.

Both Blizzard and Glass Cannon Unplugged are planning to have the Diablo Role-Playing Game out before Blizzcon 2024. The Diablo Board Game will come later with an expected release sometime in 2025.