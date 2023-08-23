Titan Quest 2: Setting, gameplay & everything we know

Titan Quest 2 was announced at Gamescom 2023, so here’s everything we know about the historical/fantasy hack-and-slash adventure.

After 17 years, Titan Quest fans will finally get a sequel, with the original considered to be one of the best and most underrated ‘Diablo clones‘ there is.

Set in a fantasy-filled version of ancient Rome, Greece, and Egypt, the game was an epic adventure that featured gameplay similar to the Diablo series. However, unlike Diablo, Titan Quest used real-world locations and the mythology of each to tell its story and inform its action-packed gameplay.

Titan Quest 2 looks to continue this trend, but this time modernized for a new audience on current systems. Here’s everything we know so far about Titan Quest 2, a game all Diablo 4 fans should keep their eyes on.

Contents

THQ Nordic Titan Quest 2 bosses are gargantuan monsters.

No, there is no release date for Titan Quest 2 as of yet.

What platforms will Titan Quest 2 be on?

So far, Titan Quest 2 has been confirmed for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The original was eventually ported to the Nintendo Switch, but there’s been no indication of a Switch version of Titan Quest 2.

Titan Quest 2 trailer

Check out the reveal trailer for Titan Quest 2 below:

Gameplay and setting

We’ve only seen limited gameplay of Titan Quest 2 so far, but the game looks a lot like the original, just much more modern and exciting. The reveal trailer shows that the game is still very much set in a fantasy version of ancient Earth.

It shows what appear to be Spartans fending off an attack by dark or demonic forces. The original game dealt with demons from the Underworld attacking Ancient Greece and beyond, so it looks like those themes will be revisited in the sequel.

So, that’s all we know about Titan Quest 2 so far. For more on the biggest upcoming releases, check out our pages on some of the most-anticipated games that have been announced:

