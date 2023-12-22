New LEGO City sets revealed for 2024: Police sets, Fire Rescue & more

Attention all brick-based city planners! Brand new LEGO City sets are on their way in early 2024. So start saving room now.

While LEGO enjoys the success of their licensed brands of LEGO Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter sets, we must remember the original sets in the LEGO City and LEGO Creator lines where LEGO’s creativity truly shines through the corporate gaps.

The LEGO City line of sets helps keep LEGO grounded in the realm of reality with more realistic sets. At one point in all of our lives, we’ve wanted to build our own LEGO City at some point, so it’s good to see more official support for our (not so well-kept) secret obsession.

New LEGO City sets coming in 2024

Here are the best new LEGO City sets on their way for an early release in 2024.

LEGO City Police Prison Island – 60419

The new LEGO City Police Prison Island set will come with 980 pieces making up the confining island of crime and a helicopter watching for escaping criminals. Included in the set are seven Minifigures, three police officers, and four prisoners. This set aims for a January 1, 2024 release date and will cost $99.99.

LEGO City Police Mobile Crime Lab Truck – 60418

The new LEGO City Police Mobile Crime Lab Truck set contains 674 pieces, making up the six-wheeled crime constrictor, escape buggy, and jail cell. The set also includes five minifigures of two police officers, a forensic scientist, a prison escapee, and a getaway driver. This set will be released on January 1, 2024, and will cost $54.99.

LEGO City Police Speedboat and Crooks’ Hideout – 60417

The new LEGO City Police Speedboat and Crooks’ Hideout contains 311 pieces, making up the overhead hideaway, police boat, and Jetski. Included in this set are three minifigures: two water-based criminals and a police officer. This set is due to leave port on January 1, 2024, and will cost $34.99.

LEGO City Police Car and Muscle Car Chase – 60415

The upcoming LEGO City Police Car and Muscle Car Chase set will contain 213 pieces, making up the two speedsters, a police cruiser, and a cool-looking muscle car. This set also includes two minifigures: a police traffic officer and a criminal. This set plans to speed onto shelves on January 1, 2024, and will be priced at $19.99.

LEGO City Fire Station with Fire Truck – 60414

The new LEGO City Fire Station with Fire Truck set contains 843 pieces, making up the fire station, control center, fire truck, and small drone. This set includes five minifigures making up the brave firefighter crew and their trusty dog. This set aims for a January 1, 2024, release date and will cost $79.99.

LEGO City Fire Rescue Plane – 60413

The upcoming LEGO City Fire Rescue Plane set will contain 478 pieces, making up the firefighting aircraft and burning wildlife that needs saving! This set also includes three minifigures: a ground firefighter, a pilot, and a jetpack firefighter. This set will cost $54.99 and will fly into action on January 1, 2024.

LEGO City 4×4 Fire Truck with Rescue Boat – 60412

The new LEGO City 4×4 Fire Truck with Rescue Boat contains 301 pieces, making up the rescue truck, boat, and a burning campsite. This set will include three Minifigures, two firefighters, and a very unlucky camper. This set is priced at $34.99 and will release on January 1, 2024.

LEGO City Emergency Rescue Helicopter – 60405

The upcoming LEGO City Emergency Rescue Helicopter will contain pieces making up the rescue chopper soaring into action. This set features three minifigures: a helicopter pilot, a rescuer, and a lost hiker. This set will be released on January 1, 2024, and will cost $19.99.

LEGO City Emergency Ambulance and Snowboarder – 60403

The new LEGO City Emergency Ambulance and Snowboarder contains 79 pieces making up the ambulance and small snowboarding ramp. This set features two minifigures of a snowboarder and an ambulance driver. This set will cost $19.99 and will be released on January 1, 2024.

LEGO City Sailboat – 60438

The upcoming LEGO City Sailboat set will contain 102 pieces, making up the wind-fueled vessel. This set comes with two seafaring minifigures looking for dolphins breaching the surface. This LEGO set will set sail on January 1, 2024, and will cost $19.99.

LEGO City Race Car and Car Carrier Truck – 60406

The new LEGO City Race Car and Car Carrier Truck set contains 328 pieces, making up the neon-colored racing car and truck carrying the speedster. This set features two minifigures of the truck and race car drivers. This set will cost $29.99 and will be released on January 1, 2024.

LEGO City Burger Truck – 60404

Last but certainly not least is the new LEGO City Burger Truck, featuring 194 pieces, making up the meaty mobile with a removable burger stand. It comes with two minifigures, a fry cook, and a customer. This set will be released on January 1, 2024, and will cost $19.99.

Those are all of the new LEGO City sets that you can add to your own personal LEGO city on their way in early 2024. Even more LEGO City sets, this time with a space theme, are on their way next year, and speaking of space, LEGO is collaborating with NASA for a new line of scientific LEGO Technic sets.

