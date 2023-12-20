LEGO reveals new Marvel Spidey and his Amazing Friends sets

Young Marvel fans will be happy to learn that new LEGO Marvel Spidey and his Amazing Friends sets are coming early next year.

Spider-Man is an all-ages superhero with many comics, films, video games, television shows, and LEGO sets behind him. Sometimes, it’s hard to keep up with the heroic feats of the web-slinger and his, often multiversal, companions.

LEGO has announced new sets aimed at all those young LEGO fans of Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends TV show. We’re sure J. Johan Jameson will say they would turn the youth into grade-A menaces just like Spider-Man.

New LEGO Marvel Spidey and his Amazing Friends coming in 2024

Here are the new upcoming LEGO sets based on the Spidey and his Amazing Friends show that will be released in early 2024.

LEGO Marvel Team Spidey Web Spinner Headquarters – 10794

The new LEGO Marvel Team Spidey Web Spinner Headquarters set will contain 193 pieces making up Spider-Man’s headquarters and Zola’s menacing mech. The set will also feature five minifigures of Spier-Man, Miles “Spin” Morales, Zola, Iron Man, and Ghost Spider, aka Spider-Gwen. This set will cost $54.99 and aims for a March 1, 2024 release date.

LEGO Marvel Spidey vs. Green Goblin – 10793

The upcoming LEGO Marvel Spidey vs. Green Goblin set will contain 84 pieces making up Green Goblin’s glider, Spidey’s hovercraft, and a small build of a waterside dock. This set will also feature three minifigures of Spider-Man, Ghost Spider, and Green Goblin. This set will cost $19.99 and is set for a March 1, 2024 release date.

Those are all of the LEGO Marvel Spidey and his Amazing Friends sets confirmed to release next year. While these sets are great for younger Spidey fans, mature LEGO enthusiasts may want more challenging builds in their collection. Even more LEGO Marvel sets are on their way next year with a bunch of superheroes, and villains, in tow. Including a set based on the highly anticipated X-Men ’97 series.

