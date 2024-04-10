LEGO City Space Explorers set looks a lot of fun & it’s 3-in-1

LEGO has announced the release of a new LEGO City set, and it comes in the shape of the LEGO City Space Explorers Pack. Here’s what you can expect from this kit, when it will be released, and how much it will cost.

It’s out with the old and in with the new. With the upcoming retirement of several LEGO sets, such as those from LEGO Icons and LEGO Speed Champions, LEGO is making space in its portfolio for brand-new kits, such as the LEGO x NASA Technic sets and recently-launched LEGO City Space Science Lab.

Now, another LEGO City set taking inspiration from space has been revealed and it comes in the shape of the LEGO City Space Explorers Pack. Here are the highlights of this kit, when it will be released, and how much it will cost when it officially becomes available.

The LEGO City Space Explorers Pack is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2024. The set will be priced at $31.99.

Designed for aspiring space explorers from as young as six years old, this 426-piece LEGO City kit features a trio of builds, allowing you to share the building experience with friends and family members.

The first of these is an Interstellar Spaceship, which comprises 240 pieces. The single-seat spaceship, which measures six-and-a-half inches wide and eight-and-a-half inches nose to tail, is equipped with foldout thrusters and a drone that can be converted into a jetpack.

The second model is a Space Construction Mech, which is made up of 140 bricks. The four-inch-tall, posable LEGO Mech suit is fitted with a pilot seat and hammer and claw tool arms. The third build comes in the shape of a 46-piece Space Hoverbike. A couple of minifigures, replete with accessories, are included.

