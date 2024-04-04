LEGO City sets prices slashed over 50% in Best Buy clearance sale

Best Buy has slashed the prices of several LEGO City sets by more than 50%. We’ve rounded up each of them.

The LEGO City range comprises an array of sets, each designed to allow LEGO builders to create their own brick-built city and city scenes. There are even LEGO City kits taking inspiration from space, such as the recently-released Space Science Lab model, for those who want to settle and explore a new planet.

Now, Best Buy has slashed the prices of several of these kits by more than 50%. Here’s what you can expect.

It’s worth noting that this is your last chance to grab these kits. Each of these sets will soon be retired. So, while Best Buy still has stock, not to mention the spectacular discount each has been handed, it’s best to grab them now.

1. LEGO City Double Loop Stunt Arena — 60339

LEGO

Best Buy has slashed this set’s price by $87 to $72.99. That’s a saving of 54%.

Comprising 598 pieces, the LEGO City Double Stunt Arena will not only provide LEGO builders from as young as seven years old with a fun-filled building experience but also an action-packed playing experience.

The kit includes a duo of flywheel-powered stunt bikes and a monster truck with which you can perform stunts. The LEGO-reimagined arena features a snapping snake loop, a loop of fire, and a ramp. Seven minifigures are present. The completed model measures eight inches tall, six inches wide, and 13.5 inches deep.

2. LEGO City Smashing Chimpanzee Stunt Loop — 60338

LEGO

Best Buy has cut this kit’s price by 54%, bringing it down from $69.99 to $31.99.

Although comprising only 226 pieces, this set might not take too long to build, yet, it’s sure to provide LEGO fans aged seven and up with a fun-filled playing experience. The kit is equipped with a mechanical chimpanzee show prop, a loop, and a ramp. There’s also a flywheel-powered bike.

The set ships with a trio of minifigures. The completed model measures eight inches tall, six-and-a-half inches wide, and 15.5 inches deep.

3. LEGO City Water Police Detective Missions — 60355

LEGO

This kit’s price has been dropped by 53% at Best Buy, which brings down its original price by $21 to $18.99.

With this set, kids aged six and up can immerse themselves into creating their own police missions. The 278-piece set comprises a speedboat, which can be customized, a cell, and a quartet of minifigures. The latter includes LEGO City Adventures TV series character Duke DeTain.

The speedboat measures one-and-a-half inches tall and six inches bow to stern.

