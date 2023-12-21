Save big on LEGO Creator 3in1 sets at Walmart this holiday

Walmart is continuing to offer LEGO sets at big discounts. We have rounded up all the great savings Walmart is offering on LEGO Creator 3in1 kits.

LEGO’s Creator 3in1 collection is crazy cool. With each kit providing you with a trio of builds to choose from, they will keep you busy for long. Immersive building and playing experiences are provided by each. In addition, they make for great display pieces.

What’s more, the sets Walmart is offering at discounted prices can be enjoyed by LEGO builders of nearly all ages. There are kits for kids aged seven and up, eight and up, and nine and up. However, if you are a grownup, don’t let the age on the box stop you from grabbing it. What’s not to love about getting three LEGO models in a single box?

The following LEGO Creator 3in1 kits also make for great gifts. So, if there are still some stockings to stuff at home, look no further. We have rounded up each LEGO Creator 3in1 set Walmart is offering at a discounted price.

1. LEGO Creator 3in1 Main Street — 31141

Ever wanted to immerse yourself in the big-city life? Well, why not take a trip to Main Street (possibly in one of your LEGO Speed Champions models)? This LEGO Creator 3in1 set allows you to do just that. You will have to purchase the vehicle separately, though.

However, that is not all. Comprising of 1459 bricks, with the LEGO Creator 3in1 Main Street kit you can construct not only Main Street. You can rebuild the latter into an archway market or a four-story Art Deco skyscraper. It’s all up to you which one you choose.

But let’s take a closer look at the, ahem, main model of this box set. Main Street features a quartet of properties. There is a hotel, music, and record stores, and a café. In addition, all brick-built city scenes are open at the back, allowing you to create fun-filled moments. An array of accessories are also included, as are six minifigures.

The LEGO Creator 3in1 Main Street set is designed for LEGO builders aged nine and up. Walmart has cut this kit’s price by $39.99 to $100.

2. LEGO Creator 3in1 Pirate Ship — 31109

Fancy yourself becoming a pirate captain of the high seas? However, comprising a trio of pirate-inspired models, why not share the immersive building and playing experience provided by this set with your crew? “Ahoy, me Hearties. All hands on deck.”

This 1264-piece LEGO Creator 3in1 kit features, as its name would suggest, a pirate ship, replete with a cabin, moving sails, and cannons. You can also choose to construct a pirates’ inn or Skull Island.

But, what, there’s more. The set features a trio of minifigures and buildable figures of a parrot and a shark.

The LEGO-reimagined pirate ship measures 14 inches tall, seven inches wide, and 18 inches long. It was designed for aspiring pirates aged nine and up. Walmart has reduced this set’s price by $14.82 to $105.17.

3. LEGO Creator 3in1 Birdhouse — 31143

Who doesn’t like waking up to a bird song? Well, although, you will have to use your imagination (or smartphone) to recreate the latter, don’t let that stop you from grabbing this set.

Measures 11 inches tall, five inches wide, and five inches deep, the brick-built birdhouse, replete with a stand, will make for a great display piece. It also features perches for the colorful birds to sit on. Five birds are included.

However, if you have a mild case of ornithophobia, don’t worry. This set allows you to choose one of two more animal scenes.

There is a park bench with an adorable hedgehog and squirrel, and a model comprising of a beehive and a quartet of bees.

The kit comprises 476 bricks. It was designed for animal lovers aged eight and up. Walmart has dropped the price of this LEGO Creator 3in1 set by $5.99 to $24.

4. LEGO Creator 3in1 Exotic Parrot — 31136

So, you have grabbed the LEGO Creator 3in1 Pirate Ship set and have decided that the pirate life is, indeed, for you. Now, you need a larger parrot. Well, mateys, look no further.

The LEGO 3in1 Exotic Parrot measures eight-and-a-half inches tall, four-and-a-half inches wide, and four inches deep. The brick-built bird’s wings and tail are movable. In addition, once you become tired of carrying it around on your shoulder, you can place it on a perch.

However, there’s no need to be a pirate to enjoy this kit. Animal lovers aged seven and up can immerse themselves in the building and playing experience, too.

The 253-piece set also includes models of a fish and a frog. The former’s fins can be moved up and down, while the latter has posable legs.

Walmart has reduced this set’s price by $4 to $15.99.

5. LEGO Creator 3in1 White Rabbit — 31133

Ever fancied yourself following the White Rabbit into Wonderland? Well, although the LEGO-reimagined rabbit doesn’t resemble the one from Alice’s adventures, don’t let that stop you from using a touch of imagination.

The LEGO replica of a rabbit features a movable head, mouth, ears, and legs. This model also comes with a carrot and a flower. It measures five-and-a-half inches tall.

However, once you have caught the rabbit, why not build one of the other models included in this set? This LEGO Creator 3in1 kit also features a white seal, replete with a movable mouth and flippers, and a cockatoo, which can move its neck, wings, and tail. The latter’s head can also rotate 360 degrees.

The set was designed for animal lovers aged eight and up. It comprises 258 pieces. Walmart has reduced this set’s price by $4 to $15.99.

Each LEGO Creator 3in1 set offers immersive building experiences. Indeed, although you can only build one model at a time, you can deconstruct it (no, not like the food), build another, and enjoy constructing a second and, then, a third. This will allow you to live yourself into fresh playing experiences. Now that’s cool.

Of course, if you have received your end-of-the-year bonus (you know, that 13th cheque) and want to display the trio of builds alongside each other, you can always grab three examples of the same kit. Walmart is offering them at a discount, no less.

