Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections: Release date, trailers & more

The latest Naruto game is on the horizon and it’s a big celebration of the main franchise and its successor Boruto, here’s everything we know so far about Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, including its release date and trailers.

Naruto is one of the most beloved anime franchises of all time, and in 2023 it’s set to celebrate its 20th anniversary with new content across various mediums, including the next installment in the popular Storm video game series.

The Storm titles are arena fighting games that allow players to experience the epic events of the Naruto anime in fast-paced, exciting battles. They’re most known for having large character rosters that rival the likes of the Dragon Ball Z games.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is the seventh entry in the series, and fans have been waiting a long time for it to arrive, so here’s everything we know about the game so far including its release date and trailers.

Contents

CyberConnect2 The latest game is the Storm franchise arrives in November 2023.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will be released on November 17, 2023.

The game will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Trailers

The initial announcement trailer for Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections was released on February 23, 2023, which showed off a number of cinematic moments and battles from the game.

A second trailer followed on July 2, 2023, that gave fans a look at the new special story mode that will include brand-new characters. Finally, another date trailer was shared on August 22, 2023, that confirmed the game’s release date.

You can check out all three trailers below:

Gameplay & story

Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections follows the traditional arena fighting game formula of the Storm series by retelling the story of Naruto through grand-scale fights where players can step into the shoes of their favorite characters. The core gameplay consists of fast-paced combat where you’ll need to pull off devastating combos and use all the powers at your disposal to come out victorious.

As the game is a celebration of the last 20 years of Naruto, it will have the largest playable character roster in the series with over 130 ninjas, including a handful of new faces such as Delta, Boro, and Koji Kashin who are members of the Kara organization and will have an effect on the game’s new story mode.

Players will also be able to relive select moments from Naruto’s childhood until his final battle with Sasuke in a campaign that will combine scenes from the anime and in-game cinematics.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections pre-orders & editions

CyberConnect2 There are multiple versions of the game available to preorder.

There are various editions of the latest Storm game available for fans to pre-order. A full rundown of every edition and what comes with them has been provided below:

Standard edition – $59.99 / £49.99

Base game

Deluxe edition – $84.99 / £74.99

Base game

Season pass

Naruto the Great Ninja War (end) costume

Kakashi Hatake (maskless) costume

Ultimate edition – $94.99 / £84.99

Everything included in the deluxe edition

Ultimate costume and accessory pack (contains x5 costumes and x3 accessories)

Collector’s edition – $162.99 / £129.99

Base game

x2 exclusive figurines of Naruto and Sasuke

Reversible inlay

Steelbook case

Premium collector’s edition – $199.99 / £159.99

Everything included in the collector’s edition

An exclusive scroll

Collectible cards

That’s everything we know about the next Naruto Storm game so far! For more on the most exciting upcoming releases, check out our hubs below:

