All MultiVersus voice actors: Full character cast

If you’re playing MultiVersus and are wondering who the likes of Arya Stark and Shaggy are voiced by, here’s a full breakdown of the cast and their associated voice actors.

The characters featured in MultiVersus are from various franchises associated with Warner Bros, and there are lots of familiar faces, from Tom & Jerry to Batman, and more.

Despite having some similarities to Smash Bros, the competitive nature of this platform brawler has proven incredibly popular. In case you’re wondering how the game plays, our MultiVersus review has everything you need to know.

Currently, the game already boasts over 15 characters, so let’s take a look at all the actors who voice these legendary characters within MultiVersus.

All MultiVersus voice actors: Full cast

Currently, MultiVersus has a total of 19 characters available to hop into a match as, but with more characters like Rick and Morty on the way, we will add to the list with each character’s voice actors as they arrive in-game.

Batman: Kevin Conroy

Warner Bros / Wikipedia Kevin Conroy has voiced Batman on multiple occasions.

The man behind Batman’s vocalization is none other than Kevin Conroy himself.

This American actor has voiced Batman on numerous occasions, including in the 1990s Warner Bros. television series Batman: The Animated Series. Apart from that, he even voiced Batman in the Arkham video game series before returning to voice him in MultiVersus.

Superman: George Newbern

Warner Bros / Wikipedia George Newbern even voiced Sephiroth in Final Fantasy.

In MultiVersus, George Newbern has reprised the role of voicing Superman.

In the past, he has voiced Clark Kent on multiple occasions, including in Injustice: Gods Among Us, DC Universe Online, and Injustice 2.

Wonder Woman: Abby Trott

Warner Bros / IMDb Abby Trott also voiced Gwen in League of Legends.

This American singer has lent her voice to make Wonder Woman a force to be reckoned with in MultiVersus.

Along with voicing this character in MultiVersus, she has stepped into varying roles throughout the video game industry, voicing the likes of X in Nier: Automata, and characters in Tales of Berseria, League of Legends, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more.

Harley Quinn: Tara Strong

Warner Bros / Wikipedia Tara Strong has lent her voice to multiple comic projects.

Tara Strong, the Canadian-American actress, voices Harley Quinn in MultiVersus. This well-known voice actor has lent her voice to a whole host of popular animated characters, including Bubbles from The Powerpuff Girls and Raven in Teen Titans, among others.

Shaggy: Matthew Lillard

Warner Bros / Wikipedia Shaggy is a part of almost every 90s kid’s childhood.

Matthew Lillard needs no introduction. This legendary American actor has been the face and voice of Shaggy in Scooby-Doo since 2002.

Apart from lending his voice to the cartoon series in the past, he has even starred in the live-action iteration of the classic Great Dane’s show as Shaggy Rogers himself.

Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry: Eric Bauza

Warner Bros / Wikipedia Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry are two of the most classic cartoons of all time.

Eric Bauza is the only actor to voice multiple characters in MultiVersus thus far, voicing Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry, characters that likely brightened up the childhoods of kids everywhere that were born in the 90s.

Before becoming a part of MultiVersus, Eric voiced for multiple popular projects like Ben 10, Lego Star Wars, Transformers, Kung Fu Panda, and more.

Arya Stark: Maisie Williams

Warner Bros / Wikipedia Arya Stark is one of the central characters in Game of Thrones.

After portraying the famous character from Game of Thrones on-screen, English actor Maisie Williams has lent her voice to Arya’s animated avatar in MultiVersus as well.

At the time of writing, this marks Maisie’s first entry into the world of video game voice acting.

Finn the Human: Jeremy Shada

Warner Bros / Wikipedia Jeremy Shada has voiced Finn the Human on multiple previous occasions.

Much like Kevin Conroy and Batman, Jeremy Shada and Finn the Human are also one and the same. This American actor has voiced the character from Adventure Time since it first hit our screens.

Since then, he has lent his voice to the character on multiple occasions, including for both TV and video games.

Jake the Dog: John DiMaggio

Warner Bros / Wikipedia John DiMaggio has been a part of the gaming industry for more than 20 years.

In MultiVersus, Jake the Dog is voiced by none other than John DiMaggio. The portfolio of this American voice actor is huge — having been a part of some massive video game franchises like Gears of War, Destiny, Halo Wars, Hearthstone, and Crash Bandicoot.

Steven Universe: Daniel DiVenere

Warner Bros / Twitter Steven Universe ran for six seasons in total.

In MultiVersus, Steven Universe is voiced by Daniel DiVenere. This American actor initially started his acting career at the age of eight. Before lending his voice to the game, he landed several roles on popular shows like Aussie Girl, The Loud House, and more.

Garnet: Estelle

Warner Bros / Wikipedia Garnet is one of the main characters in Steven Universe.

Estelle Fanta Swaray, more commonly known as simply Estelle, voices Garnet in the game. Stepping back into the shoes of Garnet for MultiVersus, she also voiced the character in the Steven Universe TV and video game series.

Reindog: Andrew Frankel

Warner Bros / IMDb Reindog comes from a world named Zanifeer.

Andrew Frankel is the man behind the voice of Reindog, an original character in MultiVersus. He hails from California and this title marks his first entry into the video game industry.

Tazmanian Devil: Jim Cummings

Warner Bros / IMDb Tazmanian Devil is a popular Looney Tunes character.

In MultiVersus, The Tazmanian Devil is voiced by Jim Cummings. The American voice actor has also voiced classic characters like Winnie the Pooh, Pete from Mickey Mouse, and more.

Iron Giant: Jonathan Lipow

Warner Bros / IMDb Jonathan Lipow has voiced several characters from different TV series.

The voice actor of Iron Giant in MultiVersus is none other than Jonathan Lipow. This American voice actor has also done some famous roles like Woody in Robot Chicken, Wrecking Ball in Overwatch, Monsieur Mallah in Doom Patrol, and more.

Velma Dinkley: Kate Micucci

Warner Bros / IMDb After Shaggy, Velma is another iconic character from Scooby-Doo.

Hailing from New Jersey, Velma is voiced by Kare Micucci in MultiVersuse. She also specializes in comedy and music.

If you think you’ve seen her somewhere, you’re absolutely right! She’s the one who portrayed the character of Lucy in The Big Bang Theory.

Uncle Shagworthy: Daniel Ross

Warner Bros / Fandom Uncle Shagworthy is a jewel dealer in Scooby-Doo.

Daniel Ross is the voice actor of Uncle Shagworthy, an additional skin for Shaggy in MultiVersus. Some games from his previous portfolio of work include the likes of StarCraft, Transformers, Star Trek Online, and more.

Cake: Roz Ryan

Warner Bros / IMDb Cake is a character from Adventure Time.

Roz Ryan is Cake’s voice actor in MultiVersus. Before being a part of this game, she voiced several characters from popular TV shows like Teen Titans Go!, Hercules, Mickey Mouse, and more.

LeBron James: John Eric Bentley

Warner Bros / IMDb LeBron James is an American professional basketball player.

John Eric Bentley is the voice actor of legendary basketball player LeBron James in MultiVersus. He is also known for voicing some famous characters like Nick Fury in Marvel Future Revolution, John Bentley in The Last of Us Part 2, and Tyrone Henry in Resident Evil: Resistance.

So, there you have it – that’s the full list of every voice actor portraying different characters in MultiVersus.

