Marvel Rivals voice actors & cast list

Marvel Rivals voice actors bring life to the game’s cast of colorful characters, so if you wish to know who voices Spider-Man and co. in the game, then our Marvel Rivals voice actors hub has you covered.

Marvel Rivals is home to plenty of loveable characters from across the Marvel universe, and while each unit has unique skills, design, and lore – it’s the talented voice actors who give life to the game’s characters.

With such an eclectic cast of characters, many Marvel Rivals players will want to know who the voice behind their favorite heroes is. So, in order to give you the rundown of who every character is voiced by, here are all the voice actors that play each Marvel Rivals character so far.

All Marvel Rivals voice actors revealed so far

The only Marvel Rivals voice actor that has been revealed so far is Yuri Lowenthal, who reprises his role as Spider-Man. Yuri is known for his extensive VA career, voicing many characters in video games, anime, and TV shows. His most notable roles have been voicing the web-slinger in Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man series, Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto, and teenage Ben Tennyson in Ben 10.

He even recently voiced a Helldiver in the ever-popular PvE game, Helldivers 2. So, it’s clear that our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is in good hands. As for other Marvel Rivals voice actors, there have been no further announcements. However, we’ll update this piece as and when they are officially announced.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Marvel Rivals release hub for all the latest news on the upcoming game.