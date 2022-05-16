Is Gotham Knights part of the Arkham series?

If you’re confused about Gotham Knights’ relation to the Arkham Series, look no further – here’s everything you need to know about Knights’ association with the Arkhamverse.

The presence of multiple characters from the Bat-family might make you wonder if Gotham Knights is a continuation of the ever-popular Arkham Series, which features titles like Arkham Asylum and Arkham Origins.

Since the game is set after Batman’s death, as revealed in the story trailer, it’ll bring out your inner vigilante to keep Gotham City safe and sound. The other characters will play a major role and you’ll be able to enjoy all of these in co-op.

Gotham Knights is going to be an action role-playing game from WB Games Montréal and is set for a fourth-quarter release on October 25, 2022.

Is Gotham Knights set in the Arkhamverse?

Gotham Knights, as confirmed by Warner Bros. Games, will be a new and original story set in DC’s Batman Universe, therefore it is not connected to the Batman: Arkham games. Players will be able to experience the journey of his sidekicks after his death as the new protectors of Gotham City.

Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin are going to be the main playable characters in the game. Each of them will have unique combat skills and abilities. Even though Batman won’t be physically present to boost their morale, his arsenal of futuristic gadgets will be available for the Knights to use.

What is Gotham Knights about?

With Gotham Knights, Warner Bros. Games will feature an all-new original story. Underworld criminal activities have taken over Gotham City and it needs new protectors for saving, especially after the demise of the might Dark Knight.

The rest of the Batman family vigilantes namely Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin have taken up Batman’s place as they fight the corrupted to protect Gotham from a descent into chaos.

You’ll be able to solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history while you’re on your way to confronting some infamous villains. The entire journey will be brimming with an array of challenges as the Knights evolve into their own version of the Dark Knight.

So that’s everything you need to know about the connection of Gotham Knights with Arkhamverse.

So that's everything you need to know about the connection of Gotham Knights with Arkhamverse.