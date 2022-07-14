How to get MultiVersus early access Twitch drops: Step-by-step guide

Brianna Reeves . 1 hour ago

Twitch subscribers have a chance to get early access to the upcoming MultiVersus open beta by following four easy steps.

Following a series of leaks, Warner Bros. Games finally announced its Smash Bros. competitor MultiVersus late last year, promising a fighting experience packed with iconic characters.

The roster, thus far, includes everyone from Superman and the Dark Knight to Game of Thrones’ Arya Stark and Bugs Bunny. And, fortunately, members of the public will soon get the chance to jump into the experience for themselves.

Today, WB Games confirmed that MultiVersus’ open beta will kick off on Tuesday, July 26, with early access slated to begin on July 19.

How to enter MultiVersus’ early access beta through Twitch

WB Games Test your might in MultiVersus.

Upon announcing MultiVersus’ early access and open beta dates, WB Games also detailed a partnership with Twitch that will allow subscribers to join the early access fun.

Twitch users interested in early access need only to follow four simple steps to secure a code.

Users 13 and older must first create or sign in to a WB Games Account to connect to their Twitch account. Watching any MultiVersus Twitch stream with drops enabled for 60 minutes will guarantee early access to the open beta. Viewers can check their progress throughout the stream, then claim their prize. Players will be able to claim an early access code for their preferred platform via their linked WB Games Account!

When does MultiVersus early access start?

The early access period for MultiVersus begins on July 19 at 9:00 AM PT, then concludes the following week on July 26 at 9:00 AM PT.

At present, MultiVersus lacks a firm release date.

However, Warner Bros. Games does plan to launch the title crossover fighter sometime in 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.