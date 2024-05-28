From Godzilla to Wonka – 25 characters that need to be added to Multiversus

Multiversus is already filled with exciting and nostalgic characters – but they’ve certainly missed a few. So, here are all the characters we want to see in Multiversus, from powerful mages to adorable but deadly birds.

To create a fighting game like Multiversus with characters from across multiple Warner Bros. franchises is a massive undertaking, and the number of available characters you could add is almost limitless.

That being said, we don’t think it’s full enough and are certain that these adorable, deadly, and unforgettable characters should come to Multiversus in upcoming updates.

25. Amethyst (Steven Universe)

Cartoon Network

While Garnet and Steven Universe are great additions to Multiversus, nothing says a great fighter quite like the adorable but powerful Amethyst.

Sure, she’s pretty carefree in the show, but her impulsivity and recklessness in battle make her the perfect Ranged character or even Tank (Real-life Amythests are pretty hardy). Her range could come in tanks to her whip, but that could overlap with Steven Universe, who falls under the ranged class.

This is where the Tank class would come in, allowing her to be reckless but strong. She may leave herself open, but she’s more than capable of taking those hits and dealing with whatever’s thrown at her. If Warner Bros. is adding in Steven Universe and Garnet, then Amethyst just seems like the next step.

Words by Jessica Filby

24. Elmer Fudd (Looney Tunes)

Warner Bros.

To add Looney Tunes and not consider Elmer Fudd feels like a travesty. He’s practically made for the Ranged class and would provide some fantastic gameplay for any fan. After all, who wouldn’t want to wield his gun and attempt to take down the likes of Marvin the Martian, Bugs Bunny, or some of the other characters in the game?

Perhaps he’s proficient in setting traps due to his hunter background? We know he’d be a great shot with his shotgun, too, meaning you’d need to find the right distance between an effective short-ranged shot and the safety of not getting hit in return.

Whether it’s duck season or rabbit season, we certainly hope Looney Tunes’ Elmer Fudd gets added to Multiversus in the future.

Words by Jessica Filby

23. Pennywise the Clown (IT)

Warner Bros.

The Mage class in MultiVersus is all about tricking and trapping your enemies to gain an advantage on the battlefield, and the clown that strikes fear into the hearts of Derry’s townsfolk would be a perfect Mage, in our opinion.

Pennywise (based on his recent horror movie appearances) can create eerie illusions to lure and scare its victims, and this is where the iconic red balloons could come in. Unleashing an array of balloons on the battlefield that could stop your opponents in their tracks and leave them paralyzed for a limited amount of time sounds like a good way to gain an advantage.

Pennywise is also tall in his clown form, so its basic attacks and combos would likely have some good reach across the battlefield.

Words by Tyler Constable

22. Princess Bubblegum (Adventure Time)

Cartoon Network

Adding in Princess Bubblegum could work one of two ways in Multiversus, but either could be a fantastic addition to the roster.

The first would be to add in the Princess as she’s seen in the TV show. She’s kind, sweet, and loyal but isn’t afraid to rough up a few enemies in her kingdom. Sure, she’s not the toughest, but she has some great magical powers and has been seen using her fists pretty effectively.

The next idea could be to add all the Princesses from Adventure Time into one character. Players could be able to transform from Princess Bubblegum to the Lumpy Space Princess, or even Flame Princess. Sure, it would take a lot to get multiple characters into one, but it would make for some extremely fun gameplay and tons of variety when facing certain enemies.

Words by Jessica Filby

21. Kong (King Kong)

Universal Pictures

Kong, the monster king from Skull Island, would make an excellent addition to the roster of Multiversus. The character’s traits match those of the Bruiser and Tank in-game roles, and judging by the recent movies, the giant ape will be a welcome addition to the game.

The absence of Kong’s raw power and devastating abilities in Multiversus is a glaring void. As a Warner Brothers’ intellectual property, the inclusion of Skull Island’s king seems not only plausible but probable. His introduction could pave the way for other iconic monster kings like Godzilla, King Ghidorah, and more, expanding the game’s universe and appeal.

Words by Titas Khan

20. Darkseid (Justice League)

Warner Bros.

In the DCEU movies, Darkseid is the tyrannical ruler of Apokolips, a supervillain who can scare the bravest of the brave. He is tall, built heavily, and these characteristics alone would make the character an ideal Tank in Multiversus alongside Superman, Wonder Woman, Iron Giant, and Jason Voorhees.

If Darkseid gets added, it will attract many die-hard fans of Justice League to try out Multiversus and could introduce some pretty epic battles.

Words by Sourav Banik

19. Deathstroke (Justice League)

Justice League

Deathstroke is a key Batman villain and would be an ideal melee fighter in Multiversus, alongside The Dark Knight. Slade Wilson’s character has the perfect villain aura and excels in swordsmanship – making him a perfect fit for the Bruiser role in the game.

Right now, Black Adam and Batman are the only DC characters from the Justice League universe. Deathstroke’s addition to the roster would urge more fans to play and will only make the Bruiser team look more formidable than it already is, along with Shaggy, Taza, Morty, and more.

Words by Sourav Banik

18. Godzilla (MonsterVerse)

Toho Co., Ltd

Could there be a cooler Tank than Godzilla himself? The MonsterVerse is going strong, and having everyone’s favorite radioactive reptile in MultiVersus would be a fantastic sight to see. His big stature would make him an ideal tank that’s able to suck up a lot of damage while a Bruiser or Assassin gets ready to land the killing blow.

Whipping out Atomic Breath to deal some hefty damage would just be incredibly cool. Plus, with the recent Dave the Diver DLC collab, there’s no better time for Godzilla to feature in even more video games.

Words by Tyler Constable

17. Gandalf (Lord of the Rings)

Warner Bros.

Making his way over from the Lord of the Rings franchise, Gandalf the White could be an extremely powerful mage in Multiversus. Featuring great magical prowess, Gandalf is capable of wiping out entire armies at ease, and such power should not be kept away from Multiversus.

Gandalf’s release as a playable character in the future will potentially pave the way for several other beloved characters like Legolas, Aragorn, and more in the game. Given how vastly popular the entire LotR franchise is, adding characters from the fantasy stories will provide a massive boost to Multiversus’s popularity.

Words by Titas Khan

16. Tweety (Looney Tunes)

Warner Bros

Tweety is one of the most beloved characters in Looney Tunes. The yellow canary with a large head may look weak, but he can take down Sylvester and humiliate him like it’s no big deal.

He’s fast and witty, and his addition to the Multiversus roster would be a great choice for fans. Tweety’s personality would make him a perfect fit for the Mage role, the fighter class that also has Bugs Bunny from the same cartoon. His inclusion may also pave the way for Sylvester down the line, and their pair could give tough competition to Tom & Jerry, a multiversal fight fans would love to see.

Words by Sourav Banik

15. Rubeus Hagrid (Harry Potter)

Warner Bros.

Rubeus Hagrid, the Keeper of Keys and Grounds of Hogwarts, gamekeeper, and professor of Care of Magical Creatures, would be an obvious choice from the magical world of Harry Potter for Multiversus. Apart from featuring extreme physical strength, Hagrid is also equipped with both magical spells and creatures.

Whether it be the Stupefy spell to stun your enemy or summon an angry hippogriff, there’s very little that this character cannot do. Additionally, Hagrid is a beloved character throughout the Harry Potter community, and needless to say, his introduction to the roster will further expand the Multiversus universe.

Words by Titas Khan

14. Cyborg (Teen Titans)

Cartoon Network

The Teen Titans fighter, Cyborg would be one of the best additions to Multiversus. He is half cybernetic and half-man, which makes him an excellent fit for the Tank role.

Cyborg is an expert at using his superhuman strength and Sonic Cannon in combat, and WB could expertly utilize his ranged abilities or brute strength for Multiversus.

Words by Sourav Banik

13. Beetlejuice (Beetlejuice film)

Warner Bros.

Tim Burton’s popular and hilarious ghost Beetlejuice (spelled Betelgeuse) would make an excellent addition to Multiversus’ amusing gameplay. The ghost who caused turmoil in the original 1988 film will return in a 2024 sequel dubbed Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, with Michael Keaton reprising his legendary role.

The character’s addition to Multiversus around the release would be an excellent tie-in because he can use his ghostly powers to transform enemies into various creatures or summon objects to smack opponents with. He might also be the scariest character on the list, bringing a creepy atmosphere to the game by haunting enemies and claiming their souls.

Words by Rishabh Sabarwal

12. Paul Atreidies (Dune)

Warner Bros.

When it comes to fighters, Dune’s own Lisan-Al-Gaib, Paul Atreides, ranks among the greatest. His telepathic abilities and quick reactions with the Crysknife can be lethal in Multiversus. Furthermore, it would be incredibly meta if riding a Sandworm was his ultimate skill in the game, allowing him to bash foes while moving.

That’s not all: Paul’s tenacity and resilience in the Dune franchise are unrivaled by the best warriors, and he could give Batman a run for the money. I’d want to see Paul face off against the most powerful DC characters, from Superman to Black Adam, in a combat across the multiverse.

Words by Rishabh Sabarwal

11. Willy Wonka (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

Warner Bros.

Gene Wilder’s and Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka each offered unforgettable portrayals of the popular Charlie and the Chocolate Factory figure. As such, it would be fantastic to see Willy Wonka in Multiversus, smashing adversaries with a Candy Cane and summoning the Oompa Loompas as his ultimate ability.

Wonka’s skill in manufacturing prank chocolates is unparalleled, and the figure himself has a bag full of tricks capable of bamboozling an enemy. He’d be an excellent choice to cause some mayhem as heroes and villains battle across the WB Multiverse.

Words by Rishabh Sabarwal

10. Daphne (Scooby Doo)

Warner Bros.

Velma is already a Mage in Multiversus, and if Daphne Blake is added to the roster, the group of ranged fighters will become stronger and more fashionable! Daphne’s prowess in martial arts would be a great addition, especially with her black belt in Karate.

She can maneuver well in fights, and WB has a great opportunity to put her abilities to the best of use in Multiversus. The combination of Daphne’s fighting abilities and Velma’s smartness would be a formidable force against some of the strongest fighters, and Scooby-Doo fans would love to play as her in the game.

Words by Sourav Banik

9. Ed, Edd n Eddy

Cartoon Network

Ed, Edd, and Eddy is one of the most memorable Cartoon Network shows that was a staple for many kids in the late nineties and early ’00s. This scheming trio of best buds would do whatever it took to get their hands on Jawbreakers, and their chaotic antics would fit perfectly into MultiVersus.

Whether you’d be controlling Eddy as the leader who could use the others as unique attacks/weapons against enemies or having the trio work in a tag-team formation, it would be extremely fun, regardless. Plank could be used as a melee weapon, and Edd could even throw buttered toast across the battlefield.

Words by Tyler Constable

8. Beast Boy (Teen Titans)

Cartoon Network

As one of the founders of the Teen Titans and a former member of the Doom Patrol, Beast Boy is one of the most iconic teen characters in the DC universe and would be a great addition to the MultiVersus roster.

His Animal Shapeshifting abilities would be a great tool in any arsenal, and while you’d likely be limited to a few forms in the game, there could still be some great variety on offer.

From becoming a Cheetah to quickly get the upper hand on your opponent or using a sturdy Gorilla form for a defensive boost, there are seemingly endless possibilities for Beast Boy’s fighting potential and we think he’d fit into the Bruiser class well with powers that provide a good balance between offensive and defensive.

Words by Tyler Constable

7. Neo (The Matrix)

Warner Bros.

Thomas A. Anderson, better known by his fans as Neo, is an ideal character for the Multiversus roster. The protagonist from the Matrix movie series is portrayed as an extremely calm and composed cybercriminal who is eventually dubbed ‘The One.’ These traits make the character perfectly suited for the Assassin role in the game.

Be it the Red and Blue pills or Neo’s iconic bullet dodges, there’s plenty to go about when it comes to the character’s possible skillset. Considering the global popularity of the Matrix franchise, Neo’s introduction will definitely attract a lot of fans from the movie’s community.

Words by Titas Khan

6. Flash (Justice League)

Warner Bros.

Joining his colleagues from the Justice League, the Flash will make for a stellar addition to the Multiversus roster. Apart from his superpowers as the Flash, Barry Allen also has the skills and experience of a forensic chemist in the Central City Police Department. Combining that with his superspeed, there are plenty of options for a gourmet skillset for the character.

With three members of the Justice League already present in the game, the Flash might already be in the works by the developers. Although he won’t be the first from the DC universe in Multiversus, the fastest man alive will be an excellent addition.

Words by Titas Khan

5. Michelangelo (TMNT)

Nickelodeon

Michelangelo is the funniest turtle among the TMNT members. His obsession with skateboarding, music, and pizza is unmatched by any other, and he’d be perfect for bringing his ninja moves and some skateboarding tricks to Multiversus.

If he’s added, he could be one of the quickest characters on the roster with acrobatic abilities and quick melee strikes with his nunchucks. Furthermore, it would be fun if he had some slices of pizza in his backpack to replenish his health and stamina on the move. Finally, his skateboard could be a great traversal mechanic rivaling Rick’s Portal Gun.

While the TMNT aren’t fully owned by Warner Bros. a collaboration with Paramount could open the game up to many more beloved characters.

Words by Rishabh Sabarwal

4. Raven (Teen Titans)

Cartoon Network

Beast Boy would be a fantastic entry to Multiversus, but it almost feels impossible to add him in without also looking at Raven.

Her powers would lend themselves perfectly to the Mage/Ranged class, allowing her to move elements with her mind, levitate for a short while, or even use her Spiritual Energy Projection to create powerful melee fists or even blades to throw at her enemy.

While you can’t have Beast Boy without Raven, the two would contrast each other perfectly, leaving just enough room for defense and plenty of options for offense. So, only one question appears: Who will win against the two?

Words by Jessica Filby

3. Ken (from Barbie)

WB Discovery

In the 2023 film Barbie, Warner Bros. cast Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie’s love interest and the renowned character named after the doll of the same name. Gosling’s performance elevated the character to the status of a pop culture icon, and I believe Ken’s charm and attitude would be an excellent fit for Multiversus, which can definitely use some “Ken-ergy.”

Whether it’s Wonder Woman’s lethal assaults or Velma’s vicious fists, Ken’s charm and charisma in Multiversus can help him defend himself and escape opponents. Furthermore, his resilience and love for Barbie would make him a worthy fighter in a confrontation with other WB characters around the multiverse.

Words by Rishabh Sabarwal

2. Ben Tennyson (Ben 10)

Warner Bros.

With a formidable amount of aliens in the Omnitrix, Ben Tennyson would be a fantastic MultiVersus Fighter. From Four Arms’ strength to XLR8’s speed, there are a lot of roles Ben could slot into but we think he could shine as a Support unit.

Support characters are all about lending a helping hand to teammates and dishing out buffs. Whether you’re catching them before they fall off the map, providing some extra defense, or giving your teammate a speed boost, Ben’s surely got an alien for every occasion. He can certainly pack a punch (or heat blast) on his own, but the versatility of his alien forms could pull his teammates up and keep everyone in the game.

Words by Tyler Constable

1. Walter White (Breaking Bad)

Sony Pictures Television

While all the predictions could come true, Walter White is one of the most likely entries. In fact, even the game’s developers are calling for the ‘Heisenberg’ to be added to Multiversus.

However, while many fans are eager to see the Breaking Bad character drop into Multiversus, it’s important to note that Warner Bros. doesn’t actually own Breaking Bad, so it could be tricky to add him to the roster.

Nevertheless, Walter would make a fantastic Assassin or Bruiser, perhaps even using his well-thrown pizza to take down an enemy with style. The addition would certainly be funny and would give both the developers and the fans something they’re all looking for.

Words by Jessica Filby

Those are our picks for the next best characters in Multiversus. While we wait for them to hopefully arrive, check out all the games’ perks, the best easter eggs, or even our tier list for the current characters.