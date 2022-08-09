MultiVersus character tier list: Best characters ranked for 1v1 and 2v2

Choosing the right character in MultiVersus can be an uphill task and our tier list has everything you need to make your choice easier.

Currently, MultiVersus‘ roster features a total of 19 characters with more to join in the coming days. The game has two modes – 1v1 and 2v2, and the efficiency of these characters differs from mode to mode. Some perform better solo while others excel when teaming up.

Their unique skill sets either prove their melee prowess or make them unstoppable from a range. Whatever the game mode may be, choosing the right character according to your playstyle is the key.

In our tier list, we have listed down the characters from best to worst for both the modes of the game. If you’re wondering which one to choose, it has all the information you need.

Warner Bros Superman is currently a free character in Multiversus.

MultiVersus character tier list: 2v2

If you’re hopping into the game for the first time, you’ll see only four characters unlocked – Shaggy, Jake the Dog, Harley Quinn, and Tazmanian Devil. You need to unlock the rest of the 15 characters by either grinding or buying Founder’s Packs.

As a result, it can be overwhelming to choose to unlock the right character at first. This is where our tier list comes into play. It will help you to make your life easier by making your choices easier. We will start with the 2v2 game mode tier list as it is the more popular one.

All characters will be sorted from S to C tiers. This means S-tier will have the best characters while C-tier will have the characters that it’s better to avoid in competitive matches.

If you want to jump straight to the 1v1 tier list, you can do it from here.

S-Tier characters

As we mentioned earlier, the characters mentioned in the table below are some of the best to compete in the game. Bugs Bunny and Finn have been dominating the lobbies lately.

They are two of the best Mage and Assassin characters while Batman and Velma play different roles.

Character Name Character Role Batman Bruiser Bugs Bunny Mage/Ranged Finn Assassin Velma Support

A-Tier characters

Now comes the characters who are almost at the level of the S-tier characters but failed by a whisker. However, don’t let the tier deceive you. The characters mentioned in the table below can pull out a page of the books of S-tier characters and knock the opponents out of the platform.

Character Name Character Role Jake the Dog Bruiser LeBron James Bruiser Superman Tank Tom & Jerry Mage/Ranged Wonder Woman Tank

B-Tier characters

B-tier characters are generally average and it’s no different for MultiVersus. The ones mentioned in the table below are not too effective in 2v2. They can be a great option to pair up with some of the characters from the S and A tiers.

Character Name Character Role Arya Stark Assassin Garnet Bruiser Harley Quinn Assassin Reindog Support Shaggy Bruiser Tazmanian Devil Bruiser

C-Tier characters

If you want to maximize your chances of winning a 2v2 match, avoid these characters in the game. Similar to the B-tier characters, they can also be an option to match with that of the superior tiers. But then again, they are not very effective.

Character Name Character Role Iron Giant Tank Steven Universe Support

WB Games Test your might in MultiVersus.

MultiVersus character tier list: 1v1

Now let’s look at some of those characters that can prove to be a great choice in the 1v1 mode. The classification of the characters in this list is similar to 2v2.

As the tiers fall, the efficiency of the characters also gets lessened.

S-Tier characters

Bugs Bunny and Finn are equally useful in both 1v1 and 2v2 game modes. They are quite well-rounded as fighters and their character roles play a crucial role during clutch situations. Harley Quinn can also prove to be a worthy replacement for Finn, but the choice is yours.

Character Name Character Role Bugs Bunny Mage/Ranged Finn Assassin Harley Quinn Assassin

A-Tier characters

In this tier, some of the top choices are Velma, LeBron, and Tom & Jerry. They are a significant challenge to the ones in the S-tier and can often pull off a victory when it’s the least expected. Jake and Taz are some worthy replacements for LeBron James.

Character Name Character Role Jake the Dog Bruiser LeBron James Bruiser Tazmanian Devil Bruiser Tom & Jerry Mage/Ranged Velma Support

B-Tier characters

Similar to 2v2, the B-tier characters for 1v1 are not recommended. If you want to have fun and see how the other characters play in the game, you may opt to choose them.

Character Name Character Role Arya Stark Assassin Reindog Support Superman Tank Wonder Woman Tank

C-Tier characters

Try to avoid the characters in this tier as much as possible for the 1v1 mode. They can be a great duo in the more popular mode but are not optimal for going solo.

Character Name Character Role Garnet Bruiser Iron Giant Tank Steven Universe Support

So, there you have it – that’s our tier list with an aim to give you a better insight into the characters to choose from in MultiVersus. For more about the game, be sure to check our other guides and tips:

