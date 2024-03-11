MultiVersus: Release date, characters, stages & everything we know

MultiVersus is nearly ready to return, allowing players to pit the characters from DC Comics, Game of Thrones, Adventure Time, Scooby-Doo, Steven Universe, and Rick and Morty against each other.

MultiVersus is a platform fighter that many see as Warner Bros.’s response to the Super Smash Bros. series. This is because it’s a crossover game that unites characters from various Warner Bros. franchises.

One of the big differences between MultiVersus and Super Smash Bros. is that it focuses much more on two-on-two matches with little single-player content. MultiVersus is also far more monetized than Super Smash Bros, though it’s at least a free-to-play game.

Many people have had a chance to try MultiVersus, as it had an open beta in 2022. The developers surprised fans in 2023 when they announced that the open beta would be taken down for the rest of the year, to focus on the final release.

After months of silence, Warner Bros. has confirmed that MultiVersus is returning in 2024, along with some big changes to the game.

MultiVersus will be available as a free-to-play title on May 28, 2024.

This follows the game’s lengthy open beta, which was followed by a lengthy period of downtime while the developers worked on the final version.

What platforms will MultiVersus be available on?

MultiVersus will be available on PS4, PS5, PC (via the Epic Games Store and Steam), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

There’s no word regarding a Nintendo Switch port, though it’s possible that the game could come to the rumored Switch 2.

What characters are confirmed for MultiVersus

These are the characters who are currently confirmed to appear in MultiVersus at launch, although players won’t necessarily have access to them all straight away. These characters are:

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Black Adam (DC)

Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes)

Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Garnet (Steven Universe)

Gizmo (Gremlins)

Harley Quinn (DC)

Jake the Dog (Adventure Time)

Lebron (Space Jam)

Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes)

Morty (Rick and Morty)

Reindog (MultiVersus)

Rick (Rick and Morty)

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

Steven Universe

Stripe (Gremlins)

Superman (DC)

Taz (Looney Tunes)

The Iron Giant

Tom and Jerry

Velma (Scooby-Doo)

Wonder Woman (DC)

What stages will be in MultiVersus?

The following stages appeared in the MultiVersus open beta and are expected to appear in the launch version of the game:

Batcave (DC)

Cromulans (Rick and Morty)

Scooby-Doo’s Haunted Mansion (Scooby-Doo)

Sky Arena (Steven Universe)

The Court (Space Jam)

Throne Room (Game of Thrones)

Training Room ( MultiVersus)

( Tree Fort (Adventure Time)

Trophy E.D.G.E. (MultiVersus)

What has changed since MultiVersus’ open beta?

The developers of MultiVersus have confirmed that the game has switched to Unreal Engine 5, in order to improve the visuals.

MultiVersus has also reworked its entire netcode for a smoother experience. Fans highly requested this feature, considering that much of the open beta’s content required an Internet connection.

New modes have also been added to the roster of the MultiVersus characters, though details about these are currently unknown.

The final version of MultiVersus adds a PvE mode with its own rewards. The details of this are also unknown at the time of writing. Fans will hopefully get a chance to see more ahead of the game’s launch on May 28, 2024.