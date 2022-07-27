MultiVersus Founder’s Pack: What is in it and how much does it cost?

Sourav Banik . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Apart from MultiVersus being a free-to-play game, it does have the option to buy some premium packs that can give you a head start. Here’s a rundown of everything included in the MultiVersus Founder’s Pack.

Warner Bros has introduced a platform fighting game in the form of MultiVersus. It includes characters from various movies, tv shows, and cartoons that are associated with WB.

The game‘s concept is inspired by the likes of Super Smash Bros and Brawlhalla and follows a free-to-play model. However, it does have some premium packs that you can buy to get some extra benefits from the start.

If you’re wondering what’s inside the Founder’s Pack in MultiVersus, our handy guide has all the information you need.

Contents

How many Founder’s Packs are there in MultiVersus?

MultiVersus has a total of three Founders Packs for you to buy. These packs offer various items like character tickets, banners, currency, and more in-game. Here’s a rundown of every Founders Pack in the game:

Founder’s Packs

Deluxe Founder’s Packs

Premium Founder’s Packs

These items either help you to unlock characters early in the game or are purely cosmetics. You have the option to enjoy the entirety of the game without spending a dime. However, it will require some serious grinding to unlock everything.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Founder’s Packs serve as a headstart in the game.

Every Founder’s Pack in MultiVersus

Let’s now walk you through every Founder’s Pack in the game in detail:

Edition Price Content Founder’s Packs $39.99 / £32.99 15 Character Tokens for instant character unlocks, 1 Exclusive Banner (Rare), 300 Gleamium Deluxe Founder’s Packs $59.99 / £49.99 20 Character Tokens for instant character unlocks, 1 Exclusive Banner (Rare), 1 Premium Battle Pass, 1 Banner (Epic), 1 Ring Out Effect (Epic), 1,000 Gleamium Premium Founder’s Packs $99.99 / £79.99 30 Character Tokens for instant character unlocks, 1 Exclusive Banner (Rare), 3 Premium Battle Passes, 1 Banner (Epic), 1 Ring Out Effect (Epic), 1 Banner (Legendary), 1 Ring Out Effect (Legendary), 1 Unique Nameplate, 2,500 Gleamium

How to buy Founder’s Packs in MultiVersus?

Buying Founder’s Packs in Multiversus is quite simple and can be done in a matter of a few steps.

Head on to the official website of MultiVersus.

Choose the edition you want to buy and then click on the “ Buy Now ” option.

” option. Then, select the platform on which you’ve downloaded the game.

on which you’ve downloaded the game. Founder’s Pack on Xbox and PlayStation can be bought from their respective stores, but PC gives you two options – Steam & Epic Games Store.

Choose anyone according to the device you’re using.

Once you’ve reached the desired website, complete the payment.

That’s it – you have successfully bought a Founder’s Pack in MultiVersus.

An open beta has also started for the game on July 26. Our guide has everything you need to know on how to get your hands on it before it is finally released worldwide.

So, there you have it- that’s everything you need to know about Founder’s Packs in MultiVersus. If you want to know more about the game, be sure to check some of our other content and guides:

How to play MultiVersus: Open beta | All confirmed MultiVersus characters | How to get MultiVersus early access Twitch drops | MultiVersus cross-platform support