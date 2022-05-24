Is MultiVersus cross-platform? Crossplay & cross-progression on PlayStation, Xbox & PC

Wondering if MultiVersus has cross-progression and crossplay? Well, we’ve got the latest information on this eagerly-anticipated fighting game.

MultiVersus features a huge roster of characters from across the Warner Bros. universe, giving players plenty of choices when it comes to picking their favorite fighter. To make matters even better, the free-to-play game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

This means fighting game fans from a variety of platforms can delve into the title’s whacky combat and master the unique mechanics. Due to MultiVersus being available on so many devices, players will be wondering whether the game supports crossplay and cross-progression.

So, if you wish to know more about these highly-requested features, then our hub has you covered.

Does MultiVersus have crossplay & cross-progression?

MultiVersus will feature full crossplay and cross-progression support across all launch platforms. This means players from PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC will be able to compete with and against one another.

Additionally, the option to freely sync progress between platforms is also enabled. Simply log into your MultiVersus account and all your progress from your last session will carry over to the new platform you’ve logged into.

Having this feature is particularly useful, especially since it removes a lot of the grinding needed to unlock new characters.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about MultiVersus crossplay and cross-progression. Make sure you check out our MultiVersus page for all the latest news and guides.

