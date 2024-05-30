MultiVersus leak signals another Justice League member joining the roster

Several MultiVersus audio leaks hint that the fighting game could be adding new characters like Justice Leaguer Aquaman in the future.

MultiVersus officially launched on Tuesday, May 28, its roster filled with 26 characters from various franchises like DC, Rick & Morty, Looney Tunes, and Scooby-Doo.

Even before the game’s arrival, leaks suggested a host of other characters would likely enter the fray, including the Powerpuff Girls. Now there’s yet another reason to believe the superhero team will eventually join fight, alongside some other noteworthy heroes.

On May 29, KrustyforMultiVersus shared leaked audio files on X featuring combat dialogue from Rick & Morty’s Rick Sanchez. In the first set of files, Rick references Princess Bubblegum and an “emo queen,” hinting at lines directed toward Adventure Time’s Marceline.

Article continues after ad

A post further down the thread centers on dialogue about the King of Atlantis – Aquaman. Of course, Rick tosses out a few obligatory “talks to fish” jokes. In another line, he asks everyone to ignore how the “fish guy” keeps one-upping him.

Article continues after ad

The dialogue even casts doubt on whether MultiVersus will use Jason Momoa’s likeness since Rick recalls a “cool” reboot that apparently hasn’t happened in this Aquaman’s “dimension.”

Another set of files mentions the Powerpuff Girls, with one line from Rick calling out “Utonium’s girls.” A second audio clip features the Rick & Morty character asking the three girls he’s fighting if they can “squeeze in a few more smackdowns before nap time.”

Article continues after ad

The leaker’s final post in the thread says Ruby Rose from “RWBY is definitely confirmed now.” In one line, listeners can hear, “dibs on taking down little Miss Anime, bring it on Red Riding Hood.” Other pieces of dialogue include Pickle Rick poking fun at American anime.

Neither WB Games nor developer Player First Games have officially confirmed any of the above-leaked characters.