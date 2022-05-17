MultiVersus full roster list: All confirmed characters so far

Warner Bro’s upcoming Smash-style fighting game, MultiVersus, features a wide range of characters from many of the biggest films and TV shows. While it’s early days yet, here’s an early look at the full roster along with rumors of potential additions down the line.

Alongside the 2021 release of the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and the upcoming Lego Brawl, Warner Bros’ MultiVersus is the mammoth studio’s next entry into the fighting genre.

The past few months have seen details come out thick and fast, including the 19 May closed-alpha release, and hype is building at an extreme pace.

While the full release is still a ways off, here’s an early look at every confirmed member of the roster, along with some rumors of upcoming additions.

MultiVersus confirmed characters

From Batman to Harley Quinn, the launch roster is fairly stacked. 16 characters in total round out the initial lineup, with more expected to join down the line.

For now, the confirmed MultiVersus roster is as follows:

The Iron Giant

Tasmanian Devil

Velma

Arya Stark

Batman

Bugs Bunny

Finn The human

Garnet

Harley Quinn

Jake the Dog

Reindog

Shaggy

Steven Universe

Superman

Tom and Jerry

Wonderwoman

Spreading across a massive world of IPs, this covers characters from the DC universe, Adventure Time, Game of Thrones, Looney Tunes, and a number of other fictional worlds owned by Warner Bros’.

MultiVersus leaked characters

With prospective players keen to know more, there’s also been a number of prolific datamines, as well as leaks showing more characters that could soon be on the way.

Without the company weighing in on the early leaks surrounding the potential involvement of specific characters, there’s no way to confirm their potential existence in-game. With that said, here’s a list of characters that may reportedly be playable in the smash style game at some stage in the near future:

LeBron James

Joker

Nubia

Raven

Gandalf

Legolas

Harry Potter

Ron Weasley

Rick Sanchez

Morty Smith

Cromulon

Fred Flinstone

Johnny Bravo

Ben 10

Godzilla

King Kong

Neo

Scorpion

Sub Zero

Gizmo

Emmet

Naruto

Wreck-It Ralph/ Fix-it Felix

The Incredible Hulk

With the use of Harry Potter IP seemingly confirmed from initial leaks, as well as the teaser of Naruto, it’s clear that Warner Bros’ is throwing everything they have into the mix.

While that is all the information on the characters within the game we have now, be sure to check back on this page as we keep it updated with any further reveals.