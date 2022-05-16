How to play MultiVersus early: Alpha release time, beta release date

MultiVersus closed alpha sign-ups are live, and players have the opportunity to experience Warner Bros’ ultimate crossover before the open beta drops.

Warner Bros. has officially announced the date for MultiVersus‘ closed alpha and open beta.

Releasing the details on May 16, 2022, WB gave fans of the crossover platform-fighter a glimpse into the unhinged chaos of MultiVersus with new looks at characters like Iron Robot and Velma from Scooby-Doo.

Here is everything we know about the MultiVersus alpha and beta.

What is the closed beta release date?

Arriving on May 19, 2022, at 12 pm EST/9 am PDT/ 6 pm CEST/5 pm UK, Warner Bros’ crossover fighter champions will be able to test out the game through a closed alpha.

The closed alpha will run from May 19 to May 27, 2022, so be sure to get those reps in!

To sign up for the closed alpha, players must enter the game’s official site and complete the required registration with a valid email.

Then, if selected, WB will send you an email with a link and/or key to participating in the multi-property madness.

When will the MultiVersus open beta release?

Warner Bros. will be offering another opportunity to experience their new free-to-play fighting game through an open beta releasing July 2022, as announced on MultiVersus’ official Twitter account.

What in the MultiVerse is going on here?! Mark your calendars MVPs, Open Beta is coming up this July! #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/xeUQCTAh4W — MultiVersus (@multiversus) May 16, 2022

While the times for the open beta haven’t been revealed yet, as the event draws closer, we’re sure more information will become readily available.

So, there you have it; that’s everything you need to know about the upcoming alpha and beta for Warner Bros’ MultiVersus.

If you’re curious about more information regarding WB’s MultVersus, be sure to check out our hub giving you all the latest information.