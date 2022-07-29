All MultiVersus free characters available in this rotation

Brianna Reeves . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

On a bi-monthly basis, MultiVersus will allow players who don’t want to spend money to unlock four free characters. Here’s every free character you can claim this month.

WB Games and developer Player First Games refer to this practice as the Free Character Rotation. The freebies switch out every two weeks, such that when four new characters unlock, four others become unavailable.

Notably, the rotation lets free-to-play users of the game experiment with different members of the MultiVersus roster.

However, those interested in permanently accessing their favorite fighters must either shell out Gold Coins, a currency earned in-game, or Gleamium, premium funds purchased with real-world money.

Warner Bros Superman is currently a free character in MultiVersus.

Currently available free characters in MultiVersus

As noted on the official MultiVersus website, the game at the time of writing is enjoying a “Preseason.” This phase lasts from July 19 through August 8, with Season 1 slated to begin on August 9.

The free fighters available to play in MultiVersus Preseason are as follows:

Garnet – A Bruiser, this Steven Universe character boasts a set of skills that give her an advantage from the distance.

– A Bruiser, this Steven Universe character boasts a set of skills that give her an advantage from the distance. Finn the Human – An Assassin class fighter from Adventure Time, Finn can prove rather formidable thanks to his speed and high damage output.

– An Assassin class fighter from Adventure Time, Finn can prove rather formidable thanks to his speed and high damage output. Reindog – A Support character and MultiVersus original, Reindog excels at assissting its partner, though its offensive abilities aren’t anything to scoff at.

– A Support character and MultiVersus original, Reindog excels at assissting its partner, though its offensive abilities aren’t anything to scoff at. Superman – As a Tank, the Man of Steel uses all of his abiilties, including Heat Vision and Freeze Breath, to dominate on the playing field.

Whenever Player First Games swaps out this round of free MultiVersus characters for the next, we’ll make sure to update this page.

The new batch of freebies should go live no later than Tuesday, August 9.