Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake announced for PS5

The third installment in the Metal Gear Solid series, Snake Eater, is getting a PS5 remake. The return of Big Boss was announced in a teaser shown during this year’s PlayStation Showcase.

The stealth gameplay introduced by Konami’s Metal Gear Solid games set a new standard for action-adventure games. Originally created by Hideo Kojima, the Metal Gear Solid series follows the exploits of stealth and espionage specialists Solid Snake and his father Big Boss.

Players have jumped off of planes and escaped from prisons all across the world as Solid Snake in many games throughout the years. Since Kojima’s previous involvement in the series, the fifth entry, which seemingly put a stop to Snake’s escapades, the story seemed to end for fans.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (published in 2004) was a prequel that put players in the role of Big Boss, Snake’s father, and put them on missions for the CIA in the 1980s.

While recent games have provided a thrilling conclusion to Snake’s journey, a complete remake of the third game that will include Big Boss has been now announced in this year’s PlayStation Showcase.

Konami Konami will also release the first three Metal Gear games on PS5 soon

Big Boss returns in Metal Gear Solid 3 remake for PS5

A new Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake teaser was just unveiled at this year’s PlayStation Showcase. The preview opened with a scene set in the rainforest, where predatory creatures were shown feasting on their victims and, finally, a snake swimming through murky swamp water.

Big Boss (or Naked Snake), in his signature disguise, appears from the darkness. Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater has its title screen seen at the conclusion of the clip, suggesting that this is an official remake of the game.

The teaser also incorporated a song from the original game, ‘What a Thrill by Cynthia Harrell,’ which brought back fond memories for fans of the classic action adventure.

Whether or whether the game will be launched on other platforms as well this year is still up in the air, but predictions regarding its gameplay have already begun.