Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake confirmed for Xbox and PC port release

The Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake has been confirmed for a Xbox and PC port release, after its announcement for a PS5 release during PlayStation’s Showcase.

During the most recent Playstation Showcase, there was a lot of hype for a few of the new titles. For one, Bungie announced the revival of the classic shooter, Marathon, and a new gameplay trailer for Spider-Man 2.

However, what is most likely the biggest announcement from the showcase was the official remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 coming out for the PS5. With a slight name change as well, to “Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater” (pronounced as “Metal Gear Solid Delta”)

Article continues after ad

The remake was initially announced to come out on PS5 during the showcase, with no mentions of other platforms. However, we now have confirmation that Xbox and PC fans will not be left out.

Konami The original Metal Gear Solid 3 was a PS2 exclusive

In a press release sent out after the Showcase, it was confirmed that the classic title will be coming out to both the Xbox Series X/S and Windows. Historically, the MGS franchise had strong ties with Playstation, with very few ports for the Xbox or PC.

Article continues after ad

Metal Gear Solid 3 remake coming to Xbox and PC

The original release of Metal Gear Solid 3 was a Playstation 2 exclusive in 2004, however later into 2006 a remastered version was released for the Xbox 360. Most Metal Gear Solid games gas historically released on the Playstation, with other consoles getting a port a year or two after.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However this is not the first Metal Gear Solid game to have an initial multi-platform release. Metal Gear Solid V was the first to do so, being released on the Playstation, Xbox and PC simultaneously.

Article continues after ad

The PC port in particular heralded new things for the franchise, as the PC port allowed players to mod the game to their heart’s content. And it seems this is Konami’s new direction for multi-platform releases.