F1 23: Release date, new tracks, platforms, modes & more

Electronic Arts has shared details about EA Sports F1 23’s release date, game modes, and more; here’s everything fans need to know.

The long-running F1 racing series rejoined the EA Sports family in 2021 when the publisher acquired Codemasters. To the delight of fans, EA and Codemasters haven’t missed a beat.

F1 22 hit store shelves in July 2022. Now, the newest installment is on track to launch across PC and consoles this summer.

Here’s everything that F1 fans should know about the upcoming title before it arrives in June.

Article continues after ad

In a post on its website, EA Sports has confirmed F1 2023 will launch on Friday, June 16 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via EA App, Epic Games Store, and Steam.

Three-day early access kicks off on Tuesday, June 13 for those who pre-purchase the digital-exclusive Champions Edition. Pre-orders have already gone live for the standard and Champions editions.

Two-time reigning World Champion Max Verstappen is set to appear on the Champions Edition cover. This particular version of F1 23 will feature all of the following:

Article continues after ad

Time-limited Las Vegas Content Pack

Max Verstappen Race Wear Pack

Braking Point 2 Icons and Vanity Item Pack

Dual Entitlement (for PlayStation and Xbox)

Four New Team Icons

XP Boost

F1 World Bumper Pack

18,000 PitCoin

Three-day Early Access

EA Sports

Confirmed F1 23 games modes

In addition to announcing the F1 23 release date, EA revealed the franchise’s story-driven campaign mode, Braking Point, is returning. The narrative will follow the careers of upstart Aiden Jackson and “infamous protagonist” Devon Butler as the two join the Konnersport Racing Team.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Devon’s sister, Callie Mayer, will add to the drama. As the first woman to come out victorious in the F2 championship, Callie longs for a shot in F1.

If Aiden and Devon don’t make room for Callie, it’s possible that difficult family dynamics will complicate the team’s status quo. Player choice will determine how these challenges pan out in the story mode.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

The development team plans to debut F1 World in the new title, too, which will let users navigate other game modes such as Multiplayer, Time Trial, and Grand Prix.

F1 World will additionally cycle through seasonal content as well as daily/weekly challenges, where drivers can unlock race suits, helmets, and liveries as part of an all-new progression system.

Race tracks announced for F1 23, so far

The Las Vegas Street Circuit in Nevada and the Losail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar constitute two circuits debuting in F1 23 on day one. (Notably, the Las Vegas Street Circuit has yet to host a Formula 1 race, so players will hit the tracks before real-world drivers.)

Article continues after ad

Circuits that aren’t on the F1 2023 calendar will appear at launch as “legacy tracks.” These include China’s Shanghai International Circuit, Circuit Paul Ricard in France, and Portugal’s very own Algarve International Circuit (aka Portimão).