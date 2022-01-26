Crysis 4: Reveal trailer, platforms, & everything we know

A fourth installment in the Crysis franchise has been confirmed. Here’s everything we know about Crysis 4.

After years of relative silence, Crytek has confirmed that a fourth game in the Crysis franchise is in development.

While job openings suggest that the game is some way off, the long-dormant franchise will be coming to next-gen systems. As revealed in a new blog post by Crytek CEO Avni Yerli, the game is “in the early stages of development”.

Here’s everything we know about Crysis 4.

Is there a Crysis 4 release date?

With the game still in early development, and some job vacancies for the project, it doesn’t appear we’ll be playing Crysis 4 anytime soon.

The last game in the franchise, Crysis 3, launched back in 2013, meaning it’ll likely have been over a decade between entries by the time Crysis 4 rolls around.

Thankfully, the trilogy was remastered in 2021, giving players an opportunity to relive the iconic series in all new 4K.

Crysis 4 reveal trailer

The initial reveal is light on details, but it does give us the tagline “it’s time to join the journey and be the hero.”

You can check it out below.

Crysis 4 platforms

Crytek’s initial blog post says that the “dedicated and talented team is working hard to bring you a truly next-gen shooter”, which suggests the next entry will continue to push visual fidelity as has been the franchise’s tradition.

With that in mind, it’s very likely PS4 and Xbox One (and Switch) will be left in the dust, sadly. Here’s hoping next-gen means the PS5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles and nothing further into the future.

