Street Fighter 6: New challenger, trailer & more

The sixth installment of the Street Fighter franchise was confirmed during the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final. Here’s everything we know about Street Fighter 6.

After a span of six years and two major updates, Capcom has finally confirmed that Street Fighter 6 is in the works. The developer has also revealed that further information regarding the upcoming title will be announced this summer.

As for the game’s reveal, a sneak peek into Street Fighter 6 was provided during the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final. Additionally, the release of the Capcom Fighting Collection was also revealed during the event. Keep reading to know everything that was revealed about the upcoming release of the highly anticipated game.

Is there a Street Fighter 6 release date?

At the time of writing, Capcom has only revealed a teaser trailer for the game. With very little info regarding the game, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be getting the opportunity to play Street Fighter 6 anytime soon.

With Street Fighter 5 releasing back in 2016, it could very well be up to 8-10 years before we get to play the sixth edition of Street Fighter. Nevertheless, until Capcom reveals the final release date, the wait will be extremely agonizing for all the fans of the franchise.

Street Fighter 6 teaser trailer

After announcing that the game is in development, Capcom released a teaser trailer, confirming the addition of the franchise’s newest challenger.

You can check out the trailer below:

New Challenger – Luke

Capcom has also confirmed the introduction of a new challenger. Luke, the 45th challenger in the upcoming title. Luke will enter the fray of the franchise to lock horns with the franchise mainstay Ryu.

A brief description of Luke’s visuals was provided in the teaser trailer available above. However, as for the character’s in-game abilities and functioning. we will have to wait until summer to hear more from Capcom.

Street Fighter 6 platforms

Although Capcom hasn’t officially revealed the platforms on which the game will be available, it is obvious that they are want to deliver the title to all the latest consoles. Here’s a list of all the platforms on which the Capcom Fighting Collection will be released digitally:

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

Steam

Xbox One

However, it is evident that the latest iteration from the Street Fighter franchise will find its place on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. Having said that, the announcement from Capcom regarding further details will be happening this summer.

