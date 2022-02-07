Lost Ark release details: Launch time, pre-download & Head Start early access

With Lost Ark just around the corner, here are all of the dates and times you’ll need to know in the lead up to launch; including when you can pre-download, Head Start access information & the official release time.

2022 has a whole roster of upcoming titles that players are looking to sink their teeth into, but Smilegate RPG’s Lost Ark is the game that MMORPG lovers and dungeon crawlers alike have their eyes on.

Set in the beautiful world of Arkesia and framed by the age-old battle between good and evil, Lost Ark’s flashy combat and expansive list of playable classes have captured the imaginations of hack and slash enthusiasts.

In the lead-up to launch, you’ll be able to pre-download the game, as well as secure yourself early access if you have Founder’s Pack. Here’s all of the dates and times you’ll need to know in order to prepare yourself for Lost Ark’s release.

Lost Ark: Release date & time

Lost Ark will officially go live on Friday, February 11 at 9 AM PST / 12PM EST / 5PM GMT / 6PM CEST.

The game is entirely free to play, so all you’ll need to do is download it via Steam to dive into the fray and slay some demons.

Lost Ark: Pre-download

You will be able to pre-download Lost Ark as of February 7 at 9 AM PST / 12PM EST / 5PM GMT / 6PM CEST. Players do not need a Founder’s Pack to do so.

Pre-downloading means that you’ll be able to play as soon as the game goes live, and therefore won’t be waiting for it to install upon release.

Founder’s Packs and Head Start early access

Those who have purchased a Founder’s Pack will be given three days early access, entitled a ‘Head Start.’ This begins February 8 at 9 AM PST / 12PM EST / 5PM GMT / 6PM CEST.

For those who have one already, you’ll get the full time to play, but if you buy one during the three day Head Start period you will be able to play for the remaining time.

If you’re looking to pick one up, you can buy them on either Amazon or Steam.

So that's everything you need to know about Lost Ark's upcoming launch.

