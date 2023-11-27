Ark Survival Ascended players say remake lives up to its name thanks to bugs

The recent early access release of Ark Survival Ascended has been defined by performance and server issues, including a bizarre bug that has creatures floating into the stratosphere.

Ahead of its long-awaited sequel, Ark Survival Ascended was meant to be a next-gen remake and overall enhancement to 2015’s Ark Survival Evolved. It launched in early access on October 25 for PC and November 21 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, where it’s available on Game Pass.

Article continues after ad

However, the game, which already faced controversy over its pricing and the developer’s plan to shut down the original, is being widely criticized for a variety of issues including crashes, server issues, performance issues, and bugs.

Article continues after ad

Not all of Ark Survival Ascended’s issues are game-breaking, though. In fact, some have reported a strange bug that is actually pretty hilarious – and inadvertently helps the game live up to its title.

Ark Survival Ascended bug causes dinosaurs to float

As several players have reported on social media, Ark Survival Ascended currently includes a bug that causes creatures to suddenly start floating.

Article continues after ad

In one video shared on Reddit, one dinosaur riding on a boat begins floating above the watercraft. The video itself – set to Sarah McLachlan’s song “Angel” – is pretty amusing, but as the poster notes, they needed metal and “Spieked was never seen again.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Another Reddit user shared their own similar experience in a post titled “Anyone else having issues with your babies taking off to space?”

The comments on both posts are pretty hilarious, with many sharing memes joking that the dinosaur has been chosen by a deity or is being abducted by aliens.

Article continues after ad

Some have noted that the bug is fitting given the remake’s new subtitle, with one noting “It’s called Ark Survival ASCENDED for a reason.”

Given that the game has just entered early access, it’s likely these issues will be sorted out ahead of the game’s eventual full release. However, it seems that, for now, Ark Survival Ascended is living up to its name in a way no one expected.