Lords of the Fallen October 14 patch notes: PC optimization, balance changes & more

Lords of the Fallen has posted the full patch notes for its October 14 update, which came a day after the game’s launch.

Only a day after its release, Lords of the Fallen developer Hexworks has disabled crossplay until the studio fixes the performance issues. However, traditional co-op and multiplayer will still remain available during this time.

The new Lords of the Fallen update attempts to address some problems PC players are facing in addition to increasing boss difficulty.

Keep reading for more information on Hexworks' proposed solutions to the game repeatedly crashing.

Lords of the Fallen v.1.1.191 patch notes

Lords of the Fallen developers have published the patch notes alongside an explanation for PC issues. You can read them both in full here.

Performance

The lingering VFX from the Barrage of Echoes eyeball explosion could persist for an extended period, potentially impacting performance if abused.

Balancing

The two gap-closing attacks of the Bringers of Stillness and Scarlet Shadows have been slightly nerfed to reduce their punishing nature when attacking from their own shadow.

The damage output of Charred Spirits in the Lower Calrath has been slightly nerfed, reducing it from 80 to 64. This adjustment is made to compensate for the fact that these Charred Spirits are the most aggressive among the “walking corpse” type enemies.

All “walking corpses” have had their charged attack damage reduced from 1.18 to 0.8. This change has been made because their animations did not accurately reflect the danger of the hit. Additionally, their anticipation animations have been slightly adjusted for better readability.

The hitbox of the Sunless Skein working forces has been better adjusted, as it was felt that it was spawning just a few frames too early.

The Barrage of Echoes (eyeball umbral spell) has received an additional failsafe to ensure they always explode upon hitting any environmental element.

Adjusted the hit direction of some projectiles to prevent the player from hit-reacting in an undesired direction. This change is purely cosmetic.

Ruiner’s fire shield attack and jump knockdown attack have been slightly reduced in damage. However, his standard damage has been slightly buffed from 81-95. This adjustment aims to maintain the challenge while reducing the occurrence of one-shots in later regions of the game.

Bosses

The Spurned Progeny has undergone a minor adjustment to ensure that he never interrupts one of his combos, regardless of the player’s actions.

The arena where the trio of secret bosses is concealed at a hidden location has been adjusted to enhance their navigation within the space. Additionally, they are now capable of exiting the column in their shadow form. In essence, these changes make them more formidable adversaries.

PVP

To provide more options when facing a skilled “parrier,” we have disabled the ability to parry other players’ kicks.

3D Photo Mode

Photo Mode no longer has a small black line in the bottom right corner.

Visuals

After an optimization, the Pieta chest armor has regained the correct IDs for the tincts, allowing tincts to be properly applied to it.

Fixed a nanite mesh on the 3D Gallery background that was incorrectly set up, eliminating white dot artifacts.

Audio

Umbral stigmas now have a more pleasant sound for their activation and deactivation.

Steamdeck

Steam Deck now features a virtual keyboard.

Lords of the Fallen PC issues

In addition to patch notes, the Lords of the Fallen devs addressed problems some PC players are facing. Hexworks has attributed the troublesome experience to four main issues:

Lords of the Fallen is powered by UE5, a high-end technology that requires the latest GPU drivers. We’ve observed that the majority of crashes result from outdated drivers.

Frame Generation Stability

Despite our eagerness to provide players with the latest technologies, Sentry noticed that Frame Generation is also leading to crashes under specific conditions.

Unidentified GPU crashes

An engine error that could occur with certain 30 and 40 series GPUs, causing the game to crash even with auto-set graphics, has been partially addressed.

Crash after first cinematic

An issue with the engine code related to the calculation of Pipeline State Objects (PSOs) has been identified in Sentry. This issue resulted in crashes when shaders were being compiled after the first cinematic of the game.

That’s everything you need to know about the Lords of the Fallen October 14 patch notes. Check out more coverage of the game below:

