Lords of the Fallen disables crossplay after multiplayer issues

Lords of the Fallen developer Hexworks has announced that crossplay for the game will be disabled until issues with its performance have been addressed.

This latest release is the follow-up to the 2014 release of the same name. Though the original received fairly mixed reviews, fans have significantly loftier hopes for this latest effort.

The game features Soulslike combat and stunning visuals developed within Unreal Engine 5. In addition, there are nine different classes to choose from and a combination of melee and magical abilities. Unfortunately, anyone looking to experience those features with players on another platform may have to wait a while longer.

Lords of the Fallen temporarily disables crossplay after performance issues

Announcing the game’s delay via their social media accounts, the developer cited a lack of optimization as the reasoning behind the decision. Hexworks also claimed it was working with partners Redpoint and Epic Games to resolve the issue promptly.

Though this will undoubtedly be disappointing news for some, traditional co-op and multiplayer remain active. Players who use the same platforms as their friends should be able to connect to each other’s games without issue.

The community is also making known other issues related to the online matchmaking system. One user on Twitter wrote: “Please make sure multiplayer is matching players to closest ping, pretty sure I’m matching with Americans as an Australian and it’s just awful. I was really looking forward to the online but it’s currently extremely broken from latency”

Despite the setback, critical reception to the game has been excellent. We gave it a 4/5, with the reviewer stating: “This is a game for those who miss the ‘classic Souls feel’ and wish to return to an adventure on a smaller and more detailed scale.”

With many buying the game thanks to its promised multiplayer support, time will tell how much the disabling of this feature will affect its popularity.