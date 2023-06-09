Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name: Release Date, Platforms, and more

Like A Dragon Gaiden, a brand new title from the Yakuza franchise got the first official reveal trailer during Summer Game Fest 2023. This game sees the return of a fan-favorite character back as the main protagonist.

The last time we got a Like A Dragon game was in the early half of 2023 with Ishin. However, that was a spin-off series set in feudal Japan back during the era of the Samurai. It seems like Yakuza is returning once again in a modern-day setting with Like A Dragon Gaiden.

Article continues after ad

Apart from that, this brand new title from SEGA will see the return of a fan-favorite protagonist. This is what we know from the gameplay trailer for the latest Yakuza title.

Contents

Like A Dragon Gaiden: Release date

Like A Dragon Gaiden is set to release on November 9, 2023. Previously, there were leaks regarding an official date, but now it’s been confirmed and is completely set in stone – barring any delays.

Like A Dragon Gaiden: Platforms

Like A Dragon Gaiden will release on all platforms including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Hence, players from all corners of the world will be able to enjoy this brand-new Yakuza title.

Article continues after ad

Like A Dragon Gaiden: Trailers

Like A Dragon Gaiden currently has two trailers.

The Announcement Trailer for Like A Dragon Gaiden has been provided below

The Summer Game Fest 2023 trailer for Like A Dragon Gaiden is as follows:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Kazuma Kiryu returns as the protagonist in Like A Dragon Gaiden

Kazuma Kiryu, the former chairman of the Tojo Clan and a legendary yakuza has been absent from the spotlight ever since Yakuza 6. He made an appearance in the first Like A Dragon game in 2020. He also made a sort of an appearance in Ishin, but that was a completely different setting and had no links to any of the other Yakuza games.

Article continues after ad

However, in Like A Dragon Gaiden, Kiryu is back as Joryu, a security agent, and seems like the story continues after the 2020 title. In the trailer at one point, Kiryu says “I have no name”, which is a homage to his past where he was forced to disappear in order to protect his family.

In fact, the game’s title also says “The Man Who Erased His Name”, which makes things quite obvious for any fan who has been following the series for a while.

Article continues after ad

SEGA Kazuma Kiryu will be the primary protagonist of Like A Dragon Gaiden

Like A Dragon Gaiden: Gameplay

Like A Dragon Gaiden returns with the usual Yakuza gameplay featuring interesting combat and a deep RPG system. The full details regarding the gameplay are still unknown, but we should get more information in the next few months all the way until the official release in November.

This is all we know about Like A Dragon Gaiden. We will update this hub once further information is available regarding the game. In the meantime, you can look into some of the other games we cover at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Final Fantasy 16 | Assassin’s Creed Mirage | The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | | Wolverine | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | Dragon Age 4 | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake | Counter-Strike 2 | Mortal Kombat 1 | AEW: Fight Forever | Crash Team Rumble | Starfield | EA Sports FC | Alan Wake 2