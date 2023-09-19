Fallout 3 Remaster: Rumors, platform & everything we know

Fallout 3 survivors may soon be traveling back to the Capital Wasteland if a new leak is to be believed. Here’s everything we know about the rumored Fallout 3 remaster.

Fallout 3 was Bethesda’s first foray into the nuclear wasteland that is the Fallout series after they purchased the rights to the series. Using the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion engine, the game re-created the Capital Wasteland for a new generation and the success of this new style of Fallout games then spawned Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76.

Now, a leak suggests that a Fallout 3 remaster will be released in 2024. The leak has already got some things wrong, but it might be an out-of-date plan for the Xbox timetable, meaning it could have an element of truth. Here’s everything we know about a possible Fallout 3 remaster on current systems.

Contents

Bethesda Fallout 3 was a new start for the series.

Does the Fallout 3 remaster have a release date?

No, nor is its existence confirmed. So far, the rumored Fallout 3 remaster has not been confirmed or acknowledged by Bethesda.

The leak that revealed its *possible* existence suggested the game will be released in 2024, but there’s been nothing concrete yet.

What platforms would Fallout 3 be on?

If a remaster of Fallout 3 happens, it’s highly likely to be on Xbox and PC only now that Bethesda is owned by Microsoft, and games like Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6 are confirmed as Xbox exclusives.

Bethesda Fallout 3 lets you nuke entire settlements. Should you be that way inclined.

Fallout 3 remaster rumors

The alleged leak shows a potential release schedule for Xbox from 2022 to 2024:

However, take this leak with a pinch of salt as some of the things reported on it did not transpire. Although, that doesn’t mean they couldn’t have been delayed or moved around.



If true, then Fallout fans could be trudging around the irritated pits of the Captial Wasteland again by 2024!

