Is V Rising coming to console? PS4, PS5, Xbox & Switch rumors

Is V Rising coming to console? Here’s everything we know about playing Stunlock Studios’ vampire survival game on PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Switch.

Since arriving in early access on May 17, Stunlock Studios’ V Rising has garnered a huge amount of attention with the game reaching a peak concurrent population of 150,000 on Steam.

Placing players into the shoes of a vampire and tasking them to survive in a harsh world brimming with danger, the goal of the V Rising is to build up a gothic empire and rule over the surrounding lands.

This premise has certainly drawn in a lot of PC players, but PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch users are beginning to wonder whether V Rising will ever arrive on console.

Although the vampiric survival game is only in early access at the moment, is there a chance it will ever be released on other platforms?

Is V Rising coming to console?

While Stunlock Studios’ gothic survival game has just been introduced to PC players in early access, there has been no confirmation that V Rising will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch any time soon.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the devs won’t roll out a console version of the title in the future, it will likely depend on how well it performs following its official full release.

However, with the game garnering a huge amount of popularity and Twitch streamers like Shroud praising V Rising, it’s certainly off to a good start.

While the PS4, PS5, and Xbox consoles would definitely be able to run V Rising, it’s hard to know whether the Switch would be capable of handling the system requirements, so that’s something to keep in mind for owners of the handheld device.

For now, that’s everything we know about V Rising potentially coming to console, but if any official information is released, we’ll be sure to update this article.

