Is V Rising free-to-play? Platforms & how to play early

Wondering if V Rising is free-to-play and whether you can play the vampire survival game without spending any money? Well, we’ve got all the latest information on this trending title, including platforms, free-to-play status, and more.

V Rising is the latest MMORPG to receive a lot of attention online, with many fans of Diablo and Lost Ark delving into the gothic open-world title. The vampire-themed survival game features building, crafting, and plenty of high-octane action for players to sink their teeth into.

Whether you plan to slay your opponents solo or raise hell in the game’s multiplayer PvP with your own clan, you’ll want to begin farming the best items early. So, if you’re looking to try out V Rising for the first time, we have all the info you need on available platforms and free-to-play status.

Is V Rising free-to-play?

V Rising is a premium PC game, which means you’ll need to purchase a copy if you wish to play. The title is an Early Access game and the developers currently have no plans on releasing a free-to-play model.

It’s important to note that Battlerite – the developer’s previous game – sold an Early Access version before making the game completely free-to-play. Whether V Rising will follow a similar pattern in the future remains to be seen, but for now, you’ll need to pay up if you wish to begin building your vampire empire.

What platforms is V Rising on?

V Rising is currently only available on PC. Unfortunately, those on Xbox One, Series X|S, PlayStation, and Switch won’t be able to duke it out in the vampire-themed survival game.

Of course, we’ll update this section should the developers make any announcements of a console port.

Where can I buy V Rising?

V Rising can be purchased on Steam for $19.99/£15.49. As an Early Access game, V Rising is still undergoing development. This means the title is not yet complete and various changes/content will be added during this phase.

That being said, the developers currently aim to finalize the game and leave Early Access within 12 months.

“We want the full version to reflect what our players expect from a Vampire survival game,” said Stunlock Studios. “New updates, primarily in the form of features and world content, will arrive throughout Early Access until launch.”

So, there you have it, everything we know about V Rising’s free-to-play status and the platforms the game is currently available on.