V Rising patch 0.5.41669 notes: White screen fix, new items, respawn keybind

V Rising patch 0.5.41669 implements a plethora of bug fixes (including one for the infamous white screen), new items, and a new respawn keybind. Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know and the full patch notes.

Set amid the emerald pastures of a rolling Transylvanian-inspired landscape, Stunlock’s horror survival title, V Rising, continues to go from strength to strength, attracting hordes of vampires from across the globe.

While the previous patch saw the introduction of offline and LAN play, as well as a slew of new console commands, this update deals with bug fixes – specifically the one that was leading to a white screen crash.

Other highlights include new items and the option to add the ‘respawn’ option to your keybinds; here’s what’s included in V Rising patch 0.5.41669.

V Rising white screen fix

Stunlock initially deployed a hotfix on May 30, but were quick to repeal it following waves of player complaints that their game would simply show a white screen when logging in.

Patch 0.5.41669 implements all of the fixes that accompanied its pesky predecessor, but thankfully without the white screen!

After today's patch, some players reported a white-screen issue. We have now reverted the update and it's safe to play again. We will try to figure out why this happened and fix it before patching again. Sorry for the inconvenience! — V Rising (@VRisingGame) May 30, 2022

V Rising patch 0.5.41669 notes

Below are the full patch notes for V Rising’s 0.5.41669 update, via Stunlock.