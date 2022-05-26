How to get Dark Silver Ingots in V Rising: Recipe, Boss drops

Dark Silver Ingots are tricky to come by in V Rising and it’ll take a combination of boss clearing and farming, but here’s how to get the material’s recipe to start crafting high-tier loot.

Stunlock Studios’ new multiplayer survival game has been a surprise hit for the Swedish developers, surpassing over 1 million players in just two weeks since it entered early access on May 17.

As new players explore the reaches of Vardoran for the first time, some of the more experienced vampires are looking for ways to craft endgame loot to take on the harder bosses.

Take a look below for everything you need to know, from the materials needed to acquiring the Dark Silver Ingot recipe that you’ll have to get before making them for yourself.

Where to get Dark Silver Ingot recipe in V Rising

To get the Dark Silver Ingot recipe, players are going to have to hunt down and defeat Octavian the Militia Captain who should drop it with ease.

But that’s only to get the recipe for the Dark Silver Ingots, players will still need to get all the required materials to actually craft the item.

How to craft Dark Silver Ingots in V Rising

In order to craft a Dark Silver Ingot in V Rising you’ll need to have 1 Scourgestone and 20 Silver Ore to make a single bar.

Repeat the craft-making process until you have enough for the item you want, some of which need up to 20 ingots to make in the first place.

V Rising items with Dark Silver Ingot

High-level V Rising players will want to craft as many Ingots as they can in order to make themselves Dark Silver weapons as well as Golden Castle Keys to mess with other player’s keeps.

Dark Silver Ingot craftables:

Dark Silver Crossbow (8 Reinforced Plank + 20 Dark Silver Ingots)

Dark Silver Sword (8 Reinforced Plank + 16 Dark Silver Ingots)

Dark Silver Axes (8 Reinforced Plank + 16 Dark Silver Ingots)

Dark Silver Mace (8 Reinforced Plank + 16 Dark Silver Ingots)

Dark Silver Spear (8 Reinforced Plank + 16 Dark Silver Ingots)

Dark Silver Reaper (8 Reinforced Plank + 16 Dark Silver Ingots)

Dark Silver Slashers (8 Reinforced Plank + 16 Dark Silver Ingots)

Blood Key (400 Gem Dust + 28 Dark Silver Ingots + 8 Gold Ingots + 4 Primal Blood Essence)

Golden Castle Key (400 Gem Dust + 28 Dark Silver Ingots + 8 Gold Ingots + 4 Primal Blood Essence)

Dark Silver weapons are some of the strongest items you can make, and will take quite a grind to gather the materials you’ll need.

