V Rising Sunflower Seeds: Locations & how to farm

Sunflower Seeds may seem at odds with the dark, twisted universe of V Rising, but they’re an important resource nonetheless. Here’s a rundown of their locations, as well as how to farm them efficiently.

While the sun is very much your enemy in Stunlock Studios’ survival game turned hack and slash extravaganza, V Rising, Sunflower Seeds will quickly become one of your most sought-after resources.

Alongside the likes of Leather, Stone Dust, Stone Bricks, and Whetstone, seeds and plants are essential to building out your vampiric empire, allowing you to craft and upgrade items at a whim and, in turn, cement yourself as Vardoran’s master or mistress.

Where do you get Sunflower Seeds in V Rising, though? And how do you plant them in order to farm them efficiently? Here’s a rundown of all of their locations in-game.

V Rising Sunflower Seeds: Location

Vardoran is a pretty big place, so finding resources quickly is no easy task. While Sunflowers stand out from the pack given their size and iconic circular shape, locating them in this chaotic world is no walk in the park.

Below we’ve listed the main locations where you can find Sunflower Seeds in V Rising:

Sunflower Seeds can be found through Dunley Farmlands, with Cotton Farms being the best place for them.

with being the best place for them. You can buy Sunflower Seeds from Berk the Travelling Trader for 45 Silver Coins. He’s located in Dawnbreak Village near Dunley Farmlands (see image below).

Sunflower Seeds from Berk the Travelling Trader for

How to build a farm & plant seeds in V Rising

While traveling back and forth amid the emerald pastures of Dunley Farmlands is certainly pretty rewarding, amid its forests lurk vast numbers of powerful creatures that can send you straight back to the grave if you aren’t careful.

Instead, you may want to build your own farm on your castle grounds to ensure all of your resources are within arm’s reach. To build a farm and plant seeds:

Place a new Border where you want your field to be Borders are accessed via the Build menu under ‘Fundamentals,’ ‘Production.’ Drag the seed you want to plant into the Action Bar From here, simply select the seed and plant it wherever you want Allow a few in-game days to pass, then you can harvest your resources

So that’s where to find Sunflower Seeds in V Rising and, in turn, farm them efficiently.

