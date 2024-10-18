Ark 2 lets you go dinosaur hunting on the cheap with Xbox Game Pass

Back in the Jurassic period, it was completely free to grab a pointy stick, leave your cave, and go hunt dinosaurs. Nowadays, you can do it from the comfort of your own home, and thanks to Xbox Games Pass, it won’t break the bank to play Ark 2 on release.

While no official release date has been confirmed just yet, we do expect to get our hands on Ark 2 before the end of 2024, barring any late delays from Studio Wildcard. Even better, when it does finally launch, you won’t need to spend full price on it should you fancy getting out into the wilderness and corralling some dinos.

Studio Wildcard This experience might cost you an arm and a leg – although at least not from your bank account.

Will Ark 2 release on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Ark 2 will be on Xbox Game Pass. This was confirmed during the reveal of the game, when Studio Wildcard also announced that they had entered a partnership with Microsoft and Xbox. This means that not only is it coming to Game Pass, but it’s an Xbox “console launch exclusive,” with no word on a PlayStation release.

Will Ark 2 launch on Game Pass on release day?

Even better, Ark 2 will arrive on Game Pass on day one, meaning anyone who subscribes to the service will be able to play it on release day, just like those who paid full price for the game. This won’t be a trial or slimmed-down version either – Ark 2, in its entirety, will be on Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

Studio Wildcard The full game is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

How long will Ark 2 be on Game Pass for?

As discovered in court documents by Ark YouTuber GP in 2022, part of Studio Wildcard’s deal with Microsoft means that Ark 2 will be available on Game Pass for three years after its launch – plenty of time for you to get some dinosaur hunting done.

Will Ark: Survival Evolved stay on Game Pass?

Yes, according to the same documents, Survival Evolved is staying on Game Pass “in perpetuity,” which is a fancy way of saying “forever.” So, you’ll always be able to go back and enjoy it as long as the service is live, and you have an active subscription.

The remastered version of the game, Survival Ascended, is not available on Game Pass and has to be purchased for full price.