New Xbox Game Pass December 2022 releases: Free games on console, PC & Cloud and everything leaving

High on Life is from Squanch Games, founded by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland.

December is almost here, so what is Microsoft giving us for Christmas? Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in December 2022.

Xbox Game Pass is the gift that keeps giving, with Microsoft’s subscription giving gamers a boatload of games to try each month with no playtime or content restrictions, and Xbox Game Pass in December is looking strong already.

While November saw the addition of Battlefield 2042, Football Manager 2023, and the brilliant Pentiment, December is offering a wild variety of titles — and we’re not even there yet.

Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass next month.

Xbox Game Pass December 2022 additions

Below are all the Xbox Game Pass additions coming in December, with new entries in bold.

Hello Neighbour 2 – December 6 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Chained Echoes – December 8 (Console, PC, Cloud)

High on Life – December 13 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Infinite Guitars – December 13 (Console)

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in December 2022

Unfortunately, as more games join the lineup, other games leave to make room for the new additions. Games usually leave midway through the month and toward the end, but we’ll update this list when we know more.

Xbox Game Pass December announcement date

We know of a few games already, but Microsoft will announce more early in the month, with the potential for another announcement midway through December. Expect all the news on the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account – or check back here and we’ll have you covered.

