Off The Grid platforms – How to play new battle royale on PC, Xbox & PlayStation

Off The Grid is a brand-new cyberpunk-themed battle royale that’s arrived in Early Access. If you’re looking to jump in, you’ll want to know what platforms it’s available on.

Co-created by Neill Blomkamp, who’s best known for his movies District 9 and Gran Turismo, Off The Grid has already attracted attention after receiving high praise from the biggest streamers. Out now in Early Access, it’s entirely free to play, so the only barrier to entry is your platform.

Article continues after ad

All platforms

PC

Xbox Series X (not Series S)

PlayStation 5

The devs confirmed it’s only available to Xbox Series X players, so you’ll miss out if you have an Xbox Series S. While available on these platforms, there’s no crossplay in the Early Access period, but it’s set to come to consoles later.

If you’re on PC, you’ll need to head to the Epic Games Store to play, but PlayStation 5 players can search for it in the store.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto/Discord Xbox players can only play if they have a Series X console.

Is Off The Grid on Steam?

Off The Grid isn’t on Steam, as the devs have confirmed it’s an Epic Games Store exclusive.

Article continues after ad

Steam’s rules state, “Applications built on blockchain technology that issue or allow the exchange of cryptocurrencies or NFT” shouldn’t be published. While the devs say, “Off The Grid is not an NFT game,” you can still buy them from the game’s store.

Epic, however, “will welcome games that make use of blockchain tech provided they follow the relevant laws, disclose their terms, and are age-rated by an appropriate group.”

How to play off The Grid on Xbox

To play Off The Grid on Xbox Series X, you’ll need to be part of the Xbox Insiders Program and in North America or Europe. This is free to join so here’s how:

Article continues after ad

Boot up your Xbox and head to the Store. Search for ‘insider’ and select the Xbox Insider Bundle. Download and launch the Xbox Insider Hub. Go to Previews and look for ‘Off The Grid – Pioneers Playtest.’ Hit Join and play between 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST and 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET / 1 AM BST.

Also, note that it’s first-come-first-served, so there’s no guarantee you’ll get in.

Is it coming to PS4 & Xbox One?

No, Off The Grid isn’t coming to PS4 and Xbox One. With incredibly high PC requirements, even top-of-the-range PCs struggle to maintain a consistently high FPS.

Article continues after ad

It’s rare for new games to arrive on these past-gen consoles, with big releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and EA Sports FC 25 being the exception rather than the rule.