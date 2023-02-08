Nintendo finally adds Gameboy games to Switch Online

Gameboy and Gameboy Advance games are now available on Nintendo Switch through Nintendo Switch Online.

Announced during February’s Nintendo Direct, select Gameboy and Gameboy Color games are available through Nintendo Switch Online and Gameboy Advance titles are available through Online + Expansion pack.

Some of the brand’s most iconic titles, like many of the Mario & Zelda franchise entries, are playable as of February 8.

Gameboy & Gameboy Advance games added to Nintendo Switch Online and Online +

Each title arrives fully playable and with co-op gameplay (both local and online) for the games that support multiple players.

The Gameboy and Gameboy Color games arrive with three screen filter options, one for each system as well as a bonus GB Pocket option.

Here is the full list of titles available through NSO:

Tetris

Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

Gargoyle’s Quest

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid II – Return of Samus

Wario Land 3

Kirby’s Dream Land

More games will be added to this list, with Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages/Seasons, Pokemon TCG, and Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble already being revealed.

On the GBA side, there is an entirely new list of games, as well as the aforementioned multiplayer support.

These are the games that are available on launch:

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Marios Bros 3

WarioWar Inc: Mega Microgames

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

This list will also be expanded on over time, with Fire Emblem, Golden Sun, Kirby & The Amazing Mirror, and F-Zero: Maximum Velocity being teased at the end.

This news follows the arrival of a Pikmin 4 release date, the announcement of new Splatoon 3 content, as well as the arrival of Metroid Prime Remastered.

For other news from the Nintendo Direct, be sure to check out our hub here.