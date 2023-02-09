Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s fourth wave of DLC revealed: Yoshi’s Island and Birdo is back

The fourth wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC has been revealed, and it includes new tracks and the return of a beloved character in Birdo.

The third wave of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe arrived on December 7, 2022, and Nintendo is already gearing up to once again to release the fourth set sometime in Spring 2023.

In the most recent Nintendo Direct, they announced the upcoming DLC will include a brand new track in Yoshi’s Island. And a new, but technically old character, Birdo, who has made previous appearances in older Mario Karts, but was missing for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Yoshi’s Island, an obvious homage to the SNES and DS games of the same name, is going to be the third track based on the green dinosaur, joining Yoshi’s Circuit and Yoshi’s Valley.

A further seven additional unannounced tracks will be included in the fourth wave of the Booster Course Pass. All previous waves of DLCs have had eight tracks, and the fourth will most likely not deviate from it.

The pink dinosaur, Birdo, first appeared in Mario Kart: Double Dash!! This title released on the GameCube, and thus, a number of exclusive characters from it were notably missing from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. But now she will be the very first character to be added as part of the Boost Course Pass DLC.

For anyone who has purchased the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, this DLC will automatically unlock the new courses once it comes out. However, it can be purchased as a separate DLC by those who didn’t purchase the pass.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass can be bought on the Nintendo eShop for $24.99, and will eventually include six waves of DLCs adding 48 tracks, doubling the amount from the base game.

Of which the fourth the set to release early this year, and the last two are to be released before the end of 2023.