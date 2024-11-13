Microsoft teases Xbox handheld could be coming, but there’s a catch

The Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch continue to dominate the handheld market, but Microsoft seems to be aiming to change that, by releasing their very own handheld console.

Microsoft creating a handheld is nothing new. Back in March, during an Xbox Podcast, it was revealed that Xbox had handheld prototypes in the works, and were intending on producing them at some point in the future. However, despite the news, Microsoft and its executives never fully confirmed any of the aforementioned speculation, aside from a small hint back in June.

Now, this has finally changed, after an interview between the CEO of Microsoft and Bloomberg revealed these handhelds are in fact being worked on as confirmed by Phil Spencer himself.

Nintendo The Nintendo Switch device would be one of the major competitors for Microsoft’s handhelds.

“The executive, who has repeatedly professed his admiration for handheld game devices, said the ‘expectation is that we would do something in that category.” wrote Bloomberg, highlighting how handhelds are likely in the company’s future.

Of course, it’s important to mention, Phil Spencer hasn’t fully confirmed they’re coming any time soon, just that it’s in the sights of the company and is likely to be coming sometime in the future. However, as highlighted by Spencer, “Longer term, I love us building devices and I think our team could do some real innovative work, but we want to be informed by learning and what’s happening now.”

As such, it’s likely we’ll be waiting a few more years for any major Xbox handheld news, especially considering the upcoming release of the Nintendo Switch 2, the tease of a Steam Deck 2, and the ever-changing nature of these devices’ hardware and quality.

So, while Spencer never confirmed they’re on the way anytime soon, this is the first major acknowledgment of an upcoming device, so it’s still exciting for all Xbox fans looking for their favorite games on the go.

