All games revealed Xbox Partner Preview showcase

The Xbox Partner Preview showcase is in the books and it didn’t disappoint. Here’s everything that was announced and everything we know about the games so far.

Xbox held its “no-fluff, all-games broadcast” on October 17, 2024, a 25-minute event that showcased some exciting upcoming games and expansions. Most importantly, the show featured a mix of previously announced games and some surprises to give Xbox players plenty to look forward to.

Here’s a full breakdown of everything we saw at the Xbox Partner Preview showcase:

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House picks up after the base game ended.

After the shocking ending of Alan Wake 2, the tortured horror writer is back in the game’s first major expansion. We expect “Spiral” will be the word of the day in this survival horror sequel and hopefully we’ll get some more answers about the mysterious lake that is causing all the mayhem for Alan and his allies.

In the new trailer, players finally get a look at what they’ll face at the Lake House. Colorful mess covers the walls and floors, and monsters appear to materialize out of thin air. The narration indicates that something has gone terribly wrong with the lake, and now everyone inside is paying the price.

The DLC is due for release on October 22, 2024 for Xbox X|S and PC.

Chronos: The New Dawn

Chronos: The New Dawn has dropped an eerie, cinematic announcement trailer that ends with a small snippet of gameplay footage. In the game, players will battle disturbing horrors in a nightmarish landscape. The game has been given a release window of 2025, and will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Blindfire

In a stunning trailer showcasing actual gameplay footage, gamers got a look at Blindfire. The footage was short but displayed a map covered in neon paint (similar to the laser tag games of the 2000s but more deadly), and a look at how players will go up against each other. The FPS is available in early access today on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

SEGA Have you ever wanted to be a Yakuza Pirate?

Yakuza, Pirates, and Hawaii all in one game? Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is starting to sound like the best holiday ever. The game will be released on February 28, 2025, and will star the series’ protagonist, Goro Majima, after he becomes stranded on an island and loses his memories. Naturally, he builds his own pirate crew and sets off to find hidden treasure.

In the new trailer, we see the main character washed up on a beach. He must then take up the role of a pirate, traveling by ship across the ocean and visiting sketchy-looking ports. The trailer also showcases what combat will be like when aboard their pirate vessel.

Mouse: P.I. For Hire

Fans of Bendy and the Ink Machine are in for a treat with Mouse: P.I. For Hire. In this trailer, we get a look at how classic 2D animation combines with fast-paced combat for a dangerous and nostalgic overall atmosphere. The game will also have puzzles to solve, and interesting locations to explore. The game’s release window on Xbox X|S and PC is planned for 2025.

Subnautica 2

There is exciting news for fans of the deep-diving horror hit Subnautica, as Subnautica 2 finally has a cinematic trailer. There hasn’t been any look at what gameplay might look like, but the sequel can now be wishlisted for Game Pass and PC. Early access is slated for 2025.

Animal Well

Originally released on PC in May 2024, Animal Well has been celebrated as a fantastic game by those who have picked it up. Fans of the hit game can play this complex, unique puzzle game on Xbox X|S starting today.

Edens Zero

Based on the Netflix anime hit Edens Zero puts the action and combat in players’ hands in the upcoming video game spin-off. The new trailer for the game showcases an authentic anime art style alongside gameplay footage of battle mechanics. The game has been given a release window of 2025 for Xbox X|S and PC.

Eternal Strands

Eternal Strands gameplay footage showcases everything players will be able to do while exploring this colorful, high-fantasy world. Those excited to throw, burn, freeze, and climb everything in paths will need to wait until the projected release window of early 2025. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox X|S, and PC.

Mistfall Hunter

In its cinematic announcement trailer, Soulslike Mistfall Hunter displayed a world haunted by monsters and torn apart by epic battles. Short gameplay footage shows combat from the perspective of the protagonist “Hunter”, who must fight the monsters that have taken over the world. Mistfall Hunters has been given an Xbox X|S and PC release window of 2025.

Wheel World

Bike in a colorful world to epic 80s-inspired beats in Wheel World. This new trailer showcases gameplay footage of a unique world in which players bike alongside a floating, flaming skull. It seems there is more to this sports title than just biking, however, as supernatural elements seem to be afoot. Players can explore Wheel World in 2025 on Game Pass, Xbox X|S, and PC.

Phasmophobia

EA

Horror hit Phasmophobia will now be available to Xbox players. The game is set to release just in time for Halloween, on October 29, 2024. It can be wishlisted now on Xbox X|S. Despite being an older title, this isn’t one to miss, and might be the perfect fit for a spooky gameplay session with friends.

The Legend of Baboo

In its announcement trailer, The Legend of Baboo displays a bright, colorful world whose protector is awfully young for the dangers he must overcome. Playing as the young protagonist and his large, dog-like companion, he must choose good, and protect those that live on the island he calls home. The Legend of Baboo is planned for release in 2025 for Xbox X|S and PC.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

505 Games Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a Soulslike and should please fans of Nioh and Black Myth: Wukong.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a Soulslike game that is set in the land of Shu during the era of the Ming Dynasty. The player will need to deal with warring factions and a mysterious illness that’s spawning monsters all over the place. So far, we’re getting Black Myth: Wukong and Wo Long vibes, which is no bad thing.

In the new trailer, real-time gameplay showcases fluid, beautiful combat and stunning locations that make up the explorable areas. The world is ravaged by monstrous undead, but those brave enough to battle this evil will be treated to a fantastic soundtrack and challenging encounters perfect for fans of Elden Ring.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is planned for release in 2025, and will be available on Game Pass, Xbox X|S, and PC.

FBC: Firebreak

In a new announcement trailer from Remedy, players got their first look at FBC: Firebreak. This 3-person, co-op shooter is set in a surreal world where players must work together to take on a variety of monsters throughout different locations. The game has a surreal vibe, but the teamwork and mechanics will appeal to fans of Left 4 Dead and similar, small-team co-op titles.

It has listed a release window of 2025 and will be available on Game Pass, Xbox X|S, and PC.